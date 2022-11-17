Pelosi ignores Trump in leadership farewell speech, mentioning Bush, Obama, Biden

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ignored former President Donald Trump in her farewell speech to Congress on Thursday.

The Democratic icon expressed how honored she felt to have served alongside Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, but didn't mention Trump at all. Pelosi stated Thursday in a speech on the House floor that she plans to stay in Congress, but will no longer seek leadership positions in the Democratic caucus.

"I have enjoyed working with three presidents, achieving historic investments in clean energy with President George Bush; transformative health care reform with President Barack Obama, and forging the future — from infrastructure to health care to climate action — with President Joe Biden," Pelosi stated.

"Now we must move boldly in the future grounded by the principles that have propelled us this far," she added.

Biden released a statement praising Pelosi soon after her speech. He also reportedly called Pelosi to congratulate her on Thursday morning.

"When I think of Nancy Pelosi, I think of dignity," Biden wrote. "History will note she is the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in our history."

"There are countless examples of how she embodies the obligation of elected officials to uphold their oath to God and country to ensure our democracy delivers and remains a beacon to the world. In everything she does, she reflects a dignity in her actions and a dignity she sees in the lives of the people of this nation," he added.

Pelosi, 82, has served in Congress for 35 years.

Her departure leaves a massive hole in House leadership, as she, alongside the duo of Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., as Democratic leader and Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., as Democratic whip, have long led the party in the House of Representatives.