Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Barack Obama
Published

Construction crew reportedly finds 'noose' on site of Obama Presidential Center

Chicago Police Department tells Fox News Digital it is investigating the incident

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The construction team building the future Obama Presidential Center alleged this week that workers found a noose at the work site.

Lakeside Alliance — a joint venture of construction companies formed specifically for the presidential center — announced Thursday that it was suspending work at the site due to the incident.

"We have zero tolerance for any form of bias or hate on our worksite. Anti-bias training is included in our onboarding process and reiterated during site-wide meetings," Lakeside Alliance told NBC 5 Chicago. "We are suspending all operations onsite in order to provide another series of these trainings and conversations for all staff and workers.

OBAMA BREAKS GROUND IN CHICAGO FOR MASSIVE PRESIDENTIAL CENTER PROJECT

The Obama Presidential Center under construction on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Chicago's Jackson Park neighborhood. 

The Obama Presidential Center under construction on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Chicago's Jackson Park neighborhood.  (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Lakeside Alliance is offering a reward of $100,000 for help, according to NBC 5.

The Obama Presidential Center will reportedly include a museum, public library, athletic center, children’s playground and test kitchen. It is being financed mostly through private donations.

"This shameless act of cowardice and hate is designed to get attention and divide us. Our priority is protecting the health and safety of our workforce," the Obama Foundation wrote in a statement. "We have notified authorities who are investigating the incident."

BUBBA WALLACE REVISITS 'NOOSE' INCIDENT IN NETFLIX SERIES

A Chicago police officer, left, takes a bag containing rope from the construction site of the Obama Presidential Center on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Chicago's Jackson Park neighborhood.

A Chicago police officer, left, takes a bag containing rope from the construction site of the Obama Presidential Center on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Chicago's Jackson Park neighborhood. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"We are aware of this matter, and it is under investigation," the Chicago Police Department told Fox News Digital. The department had no further comment.

The Chicago Police Department has not referred to the rope as a noose and is not requiring Lakeside Alliance to halt construction.

Asked for an image of the rope, a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said the department has "nothing to provide at this point."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Traffic maneuvers past the construction site for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago's Jackson Park neighborhood on Nov. 3, 2022.

Traffic maneuvers past the construction site for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago's Jackson Park neighborhood on Nov. 3, 2022. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Gov. JB Pritzker commented on the incident, writing, "Hate has no place in Illinois. The noose is more than a symbol of racism, it is a heart-stopping reminder of the violence and terror inflicted on Black Americans for centuries."

Fox News Digital reached out to Lakeside Alliance to request images of the rope and further details on its discovery but did not receive a reply.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics