Omar ripped for 'inciting violence' after Minneapolis ICE shooting: 'Make sure these people pay'

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is facing backlash from critics for encouraging violence after two separate shootings involving federal immigration agents in Portland and Minneapolis last week.

Critics have pointed to comments Omar made in a cable television interview accusing ICE of murder, and other things she said this weekend while protesting in Minneapolis. Along with two other House members, she was seen on video visiting a Minneapolis detention facility over the weekend, flanked by a hoard of protesters and ICE hecklers.

Another video from the weekend showed Omar riding in the back of a pickup truck leading protesters through Minneapolis streets and telling folks that "we are going to make sure that these people pay for what they have done to us."

Omar's recent rhetoric, such as from this past weekend, has led her conservative critics to cry foul, arguing she is "inciting violence." The complaints come amid what people have lamented – particularly after conservative activist Charlie Kirk's death – is an uptick in political assassinations and assassination attempts the country has seen recently.

"Ilhan Omar is now on the ground with left-wing protestors in Minneapolis," conservative influencer and housing policy advisor at America First Policy Institute, Benny Johnson, noted over the weekend as Omar marched with folks. "And you guessed it, she’s encouraging violence against ICE."

"We are going to show all of them the door out. And we are going to make sure that these people pay for what they have done to us!" Omar can be heard saying to loud cheers while leading marchers from the truck. "We are committed to this resistance!"

Conservative activist and Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier also alleged that Omar was referring to federal agents as "terrorists" during her weekend protesting in Minneapolis.

"Enough is enough. Ilhan Omar committed a crime by lying on her immigration papers and now she’s inciting violence against ICE," conservative commentator Rogan O'Handley said of Omar's comments from Minneapolis over the weekend. "Expel her from Congress."

Another instance critics have pointed to was when Omar, and the two Democrat lawmakers who joined her to visit the ICE facility at the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis over the weekend, spoke to reporters and Omar accused the Trump administration and ICE officials of "disappearing people" while "in the darkness."

Conservative activist and media personality David Harris accused Omar of inciting violence toward federal officials, describing the congresswoman's rhetoric as lies.

"LYING through her teeth!" Harris said of Omar's remarks.

In response to Omar's "disappearing" claim, Assistant Secretary at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin called the accusation a "lie" meant to "demonize" federal immigration officials.

Meanwhile, other critics of Omar have pointed to a CNN interview she gave with Jake Tapper following the Minneapolis shooting last week, where she accused ICE officials of "murder."

"ICE has been carrying out state-sanctioned violence in our communities," Omar told Tapper during the interview. "We have seen them terrorize so many citizens in the Fifth District and across Minnesota and that has tragically led to this murder that we all watched on TV."

"Ilhan Omar pours gas on the fire that Minnesota Democrats are building, accusing ICE of committing ‘murder’ in Minneapolis," conservative political strategist Steve Guest said about Omar's comments to Tapper after the Minneapolis shooting.

"This is an elected official — a member of Congress — spouting utterly inflammatory and incendiary and repugnant falsehoods to a cable news anchor. The officer is also entitled to due process. But he’s a member of law enforcement — so an elected Democrat can spew bile and prejudge his case — and ZERO ramifications," said James Gagliano, director of the pro-police Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund.

"Omar can work to change the laws if she disagrees with them. She hasn’t and she won’t," Gagliano continued. "These federal agents are enforcing OUR laws — ones passed by the U.S. Congress. How irresponsible and reckless to make these *unchallenged* statements on television."

