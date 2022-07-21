NY Dems seek Jan. 6 probe into GOP gubernatorial candidate taking on Hochul in November

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York's Democratic Party is asking for the Jan. 6 committee in Washington, D.C., to investigate GOP gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin against Gov. Kathy Hochul in November.

Chairman of the state Democratic Party, Jay Jacobs, sent a letter asking the House Select Committee to "investigate and gather information" on Zeldin, alleging that the congressman serving Long Island’s Suffolk County strongly supported former President Donald Trump and "his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results."

The letter also alleges has "years-long connections to extreme groups like the Oath Keepers, who played an essential role in the insurrection."

"As Lee Zeldin runs for higher office in the State of New York, we believe the state and the nation must be aware of any possible involvement in the insurrection on the United States Capitol," Jacobs said in the letter obtained by N.Y. Daily News. "We again thank the Select Committee’s work and consideration of this matter and look forward to a response."

Reacting the letter, a spokeswoman for Zeldin, Katie Vincentz, suggesting it was nothing more than a political ploy by Hochul’s "henchman" to influence the gubernatorial race and that Jacobs "is doing more than anyone to delegitimize the January 6th Committee."

"The refusal by the New York State Democratic Party to tackle the issues of crime and the economy is exactly why our state is leading the country in population loss," Vincentz told the newspaper. "Hochul and her pathetic henchmen are desperate to distract away from all of the ways they are destroying New York."

Zeldin recently won the New York GOP gubernatorial primary against former Trump advisor and New York Gov. Andrew Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani.

Hochul, who took over the helm after disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid a slew of scandals linked to sexual harassment allegations and COVID-19 nursing home deaths, has herself take a vocal stance on solidifying New York as the "safe haven" for abortion seekers after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. She is also a large proponent of gun control measures after the Supreme Court sided with legal concealed carry owners in a decision viewed as a Second Amendment victory.

The letter seeking a Jan. 6 probe into Zeldin also was signed by dozens of other Democrats, including Rep. Greg Meeks, leaders of the Queens Dems; state Sen. Jamaal Bailey, who runs the Bronx Democratic Party; former Assemblyman Keith Wright, who is the leaders of the Manhattan Dems; and Assemblyman Michael Cusick, is chairman of the Staten Island Democratic Party.