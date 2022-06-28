Expand / Collapse search
New York showdown: Rep. Lee Zeldin wins Republican gubernatorial nomination

Eight states hold elections Tuesday, in first voting since Friday’s blockbuster Supreme Court abortion ruling

By Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
The Associated Press projects that Rep. Lee Zeldin has won New York State’s Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Zeldin, a four-term lawmaker who represents New York’s 1st Congressional District, which covers the eastern half of Long Island, topped a field that also included Rob Astorino, the former Westchester County executive and 2014 GOP gubernatorial nominee; Andrew Giuliani, who served in former President Donald Trump’s administration and is the son of former New York City mayor and former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani; and Harry Wilson, a businessman, investor and restructuring expert who poured millions of his own money into his gubernatorial bid.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, the front-runner for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in New York, speaks with Fox News in Goshen, N.Y. on June 27, 2022

Rep. Lee Zeldin, the front-runner for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in New York, speaks with Fox News in Goshen, N.Y. on June 27, 2022 (Fox News )

Zeldin will now face off in November against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, the state’s former lieutenant governor who was sworn in last August as New York’s first female governor, after three-term Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace amid multiple scandals.

Then-Gov. George Pataki’s 2002 reelection 20 years ago was the last time a Republican won a gubernatorial election in the blue state of New York.

