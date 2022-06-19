NY Republican rips Hochul-backed cashless bail after serial carjacker drags, nearly kills officer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Republican politician outside of New York City reupped criticism of cashless bail supported by Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, as the trial for a serial carjacker released on ankle monitoring until he allegedly dragged and nearly killed a police officer using one of many stolen vehicles is slated to begin this week.

"Detective Hines is a hero whose distinguished career was cut short, and his life dramatically altered by a criminal set free as a result of Democrats' cashless bail laws," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said in a statement to Fox News Digital Sunday. "There's a pandemic of lawlessness sweeping the state fueled by the left's woke progressive policies, and our police and communities are paying the price."

"Governor Hochul should immediately repeal cashless bail and put the safety of law enforcement and law-abiding New Yorkers above the interests of criminals," he added.

At a recent press conference, Blakeman, with the approval of Nassau County Police Commissioner Pat Ryder, announced the promotion of Det. Ryan Hines to detective 1st grade. The event, hosted Wednesday, came the week before the trial for Matthew Garcia, accused of inflicting career ending injuries on Hines while out on cashless bail in 2020, is slated to begin Tuesday.

NYC UNPROVOKED SUBWAY ATTACK SUSPECT NABBED IN BALTIMORE COUNTY AFTER ALLEGED RAPE: REPORT

On April 21, 2020, Hines, a member of the Nassau County Police Department Burglary Pattern Team, caught up with Garcia driving a stolen 2018 BMW and attempted to place him under arrest.

Blakeman described how Hines was attempting to get the defendant out of the vehicle when Garcia allegedly decided to hit the gas and began dragging the detective alongside his vehicle.

The defendant then intentionally steered the stolen BMW toward the vehicle previously occupied by Hines, and this act caused Hines’ leg to be severely injured and crushed between the two vehicles, Blakeman said. Hines was forced to retire as a result of his injuries.

Just four days before seriously injuring Hines, police said Garcia, who was previously released with an ankle monitor, waited for the battery to go dead on April 17, 2020, rendering it unable to be monitored.

A different officer later that day observed a Lincoln Navigator that had been reported stolen from a residence in the 6th Precinct and began following the vehicle. Garcia, who was behind the wheel, eventually swerved toward the patrol car, causing the officer to strike a telephone pole, a fence and a tree.

A large branch fell onto the patrol car, and the officer suffered an injury to her collarbone and neck, Blakeman said. Garcia fled the scene and the investigation continued.

Garcia was linked to five other vehicle thefts that occurred between April 18 and April 19, 2020. He was eventually arrested on April 21, 2020, and remanded into custody on grand larceny and resisting arrest charges.

In November of that year, Garcia was arraigned on additional charges of assault causing serious physical injury, assault on an officer, assault with intention to cause injury on an officer, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of stolen property, operator leave the scene of a personal injury accident, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and obstruction of governmental administration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His trial is due to begin in Queens County on June 21. His next court appearance in Nassau County is on July 12.

Blakeman, who like other Republicans has been calling on Hochul to repeal New York’s controversial bail reform law when he took office in January, issued an executive order requiring the police department to disclose in all its press releases whether the defendant was released under cashless bail. The move was part of an effort to drive more statistics on the detriment of the law since its inception in 2019.

Hochul, on the ballot of the upcoming primary in the state, did not return a Fox News Digital request for comment.