GOP's Madison Cawthorn, 25, reacts to North Carolina victory: 'Time for a new Republican Party'

North Carolina Republican Congressman-elect Madison Cawthorn told "Fox & Friends" he looks forward to building a "bolder" GOP when he arrives in Washington, D.C., as the youngest member of Congress since the 1700s after winning the seat left vacant by Mark Meadows.

The 25-year-old conservative candidate -- who first catapulted to GOP stardom after speaking at the Republican National Convention in August, getting up from his wheelchair at one point on stage -- defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Moe Davis, D-N.C., to capture the 11th Congressional District seat, according to The Associated Press, which first called the election results.

"I believe it's time for a new Republican Party to rise," Cawthorn told co-host Ainsley Earhardt. "I don't think we just need to have a bigger tent, I genuinely believe we need to have a bolder tent. I think that for too long the Republicans have acted with timidity on issues where we should be leading."

Cawthorn, who nearly died in a tragic automobile accident that left him partially paralyzed and in a wheelchair, wants to lead on health care and heal the partisan divide during his time in office.

"I'd love to be the face or advocate for health care reform on the side of the Republicans," he said. "I think we really need to deregulate that market significantly."

FOX NEWS ELECTIONS 2020: SEE THE LIVE RESULTS HERE

Meadows, now President Trump's White House chief of staff, was a mentor and debate coach for Cawthorn, who said the former congressman "shaped a lot of my values."

Cawthorn said he was surrounded by family, friends, and volunteers Tuesday night when he found out he won.

"First thing we did was bow our heads, give all the glory to the Lord and then we just started celebrating," he said. "What a whirlwind. What a ride. What an honor."

CLICK HERE TO INTERACT WITH FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS

After Cawthorn's victory, he tweeted, "Cry more, lib," before taking a swipe at progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and other far-left Democrats.

In a lengthy statement to Fox News he said: “The days of AOC and the far left misleading the next generation of Americans are numbered. Tonight, the voters of Western North Carolina chose to stand for freedom and a new generation of leadership in Washington.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With North Carolina still too close to call for the presidential race, Cawthorn said he believes Trump will win.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.