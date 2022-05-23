MLB won't say if it regrets moving All-Star Game over GA voting law after voting records shatter narrative

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Major League Baseball (MLB) has remained silent on whether the league regrets relocating the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta over Georgia's electoral reforms, as the Peach State has seen record early voter turnout.

Democrats portrayed the voting reforms, which were signed into law by Republican Governor Brian Kemp, as tantamount to a conspiracy to suppress Black voters from accessing the ballot box.

Many prominent corporations with presences in Georgia, including the MLB, promptly denounced the law. The league event went so far as to relocate the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta.

"I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB draft," league commissioner Rob Manfred said in April 2021. "Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box."

The White House offered support for moving the All-Star Game, saying President Biden "would certainly support that decision – and now that MLB has made that choice, he certainly does."

But Democrats' narrative about the law hasn't stood the test of time, as Georgia is now seeing record early voting turnout.

Georgia has seen 539,297 people cast ballots as of Tuesday, far outpacing the 182,684 by this point in the 2018 midterm primary elections, according to data compiled by Georgia Votes.

The numbers have even outpaced those posted during the 2020 presidential election by 156%, an election that saw election officials encourage early and mail-in voting to decrease crowding during the pandemic.

The MLB didn't return Fox News Digital's request for comment on whether the league regrets moving the game from Atlanta, a decision which cost Cobb County an estimated $100 million in tourism revenue.

"The record early voting turnout is a testament to the security of the voting system and the hard work of our county election officials," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said of the early voting numbers last week. "As Secretary of State, I promised to strike a strong balance between access and security in our elections, and these numbers demonstrate that I kept that promise and that voters have confidence in Georgia’s elections."

Fox News Digital’s Michael Lee contributed reporting.