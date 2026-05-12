Military vet sees opening for GOP in blue state amid ‘embarrassment’ of ‘stolen valor Walz’

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EXCLUSIVE: A former Navy SEAL and Marine veteran running for U.S. Senate in Minnesota sees an opening for a statewide GOP victory this election cycle, saying citizens are widely embarrassed by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s "stolen valor" handling of the massive fraud scandal in the state.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Adam Schwarze, one of about half a dozen running for the GOP’s Senate nomination in Minnesota, said that with the Democratic Party embracing socialist policies in the state and across the country, "the stakes cannot be higher." Without an incumbent to contend with, Schwarze said Republicans have a "20-year opportunity" to flip a seat that could determine which party controls the upper chamber.

He juxtaposed himself with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, the No. 2 leader in Minnesota and the current Democratic frontrunner for her party’s Senate nomination. Schwarze posited that Flanagan has been marred by her association with Walz and the still-unfolding fraud crisis that has rocked Minnesota.

"Everybody outside of Minneapolis is angered and embarrassed that Minnesota is internationally known [for] fraud. You can't even go outside the country and say your state anymore because people are like, ‘What is wrong with your crazy state?’" he said, adding, "That's going to really have a large effect in the voting in November."

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Though he has yet to receive the GOP nomination, Schwarze said that with 10 years as an infantry Marine and 11 years as a Navy SEAL officer, he would be a surefire candidate in a general election faceoff with Flanagan.

"Navy SEALs are seven for seven in general elections," he said. "We don't miss the target."

Meanwhile, he accused Flanagan of "openly running as a socialist."

Flanagan, who is running a progressive, anti-Trump campaign, has been endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. She recently appeared alongside Sanders at one of his "Fighting Oligarchy" tour stops in Rochester, Minnesota.

At the rally, Flanagan cast the current political moment as a "fight for who this country belongs to, billionaires and corporations or the rest of us." She used much of her time onstage to rip the President Donald Trump-backed "one, big, beautiful bill," U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the conflict in Iran and the proposed White House ballroom.

Flanagan asserted, "They don’t give a damn about you," saying of the Trump administration, "This is just straight up corruption, period, full stop."

Schwarze said that Flanagan’s rhetoric encapsulates the state of the Democratic Party right now.

"What's the Democrat agenda nationally right now? It's anti-Trump, pro-socialism," he said. "Now, they're going to run an open socialist candidate for the U.S. Senate. And I don't think it's going to work in Minnesota."

He posited that "nobody outside Minneapolis is going to vote for socialism."

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But Schwarze said that while Minnesotans’ distaste for socialism will keep them from voting Democratic this year, he believes the fraud issue will drive voters to seek change at the ballot box.

"Fraud is everything. That's going to be the thing that takes back our state for people like me who are just patriotic people," he explained.

While on the campaign trail, Schwarze said he has seen as much as twice the normal number of people registering support for Republicans at local caucuses throughout Minnesota. He said he has also seen support in cities that are typically Democratic strongholds.

"Minnesotans are a really proud people. We're farmers. We're laborers. We have businesses," he said. "What is throughout and known is just the anger and the embarrassment of being a Minnesotan in this time."

Meanwhile, he ripped the Walz administration, saying, "They're still trying to cover it up, or try to press for a different narrative on the story, take credit, which is what Walz does, right? Stolen Valor Walz, he loves to take credit, but not actually do the work."

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Schwarze said that Flanagan, too, shares in the blame.

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"We don't know how many billions it truly is. But there's still been zero people fired from the Walz administration," he said. "And at the same time that Walz is now finally getting pushed aside by the establishment Democrats, they're also trying to elevate Peggy Flanagan to the United States Senate."

He accused Flanagan of being "right there for the $9 to $19 billion in fraud," while adding, "Being a military guy my whole life, you don't fail a mission and then get promoted."

Fox News Digital reached out to Walz and Flanagan for comment.