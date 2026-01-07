Minnesota House speaker warns Americans will be 'shocked' by scope of fraud crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth said Americans will be "shocked" to learn how long the widespread fraud crisis has been occurring in her state, warning Wednesday that electing a Republican administration is crucial if Minnesotans want to see true change.

"We have been talking about this as Republicans in the state of Minnesota for years and Democrats have either turned a blind eye or ignored or covered it up," Demuth told "America's Newsroom."

"I'm grateful for [House Oversight Committee] Chairman Comer… having this hearing today. We are looking forward to the presentation from our three members from Minnesota."

Demuth has called out Walz for alleged oversight failures since the scandal entered the national spotlight.

In a previous interview with Fox News Digital, she said the fraud — which largely involved day care assistance, Medicaid and other public benefit programs — falls "squarely" on Walz's shoulders.

"He’s the governor of the state and needs to take full responsibility," she said.

She warned Wednesday that electing another Democrat to succeed Walz would constitute a de facto third term.

"Any Democrat that they put in to run in 2026 is part of the problem and will be a Tim Walz third term," she said.

"We need Republican leadership, a Republican governor at the top in 2026 to turn the state around, make it stronger and better and return integrity to the tax dollars that Minnesotans send in of their hard-earned dollars."

Walz has vehemently defended himself against Republicans' claims while criticizing Trump and his allies along the way.

"The buck stops with me. I'm accountable for this and, because of that accountability, I'm not running for office again," Walz said during a press conference on Tuesday.

"Republicans want to tell you everybody with brown skin is stealing money or that they're not welcome here. They want to do nothing to improve this state. Their idea of improving this state is being a parrot for Donald Trump agreeing to everything that he agreed with. Well, here's what I'm going to tell you: It ain't happening."