Melania Trump, Queen Camilla team up at White House youth event spotlighting US-UK bond

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First lady Melania Trump and Queen Camilla came together Tuesday at the White House to spotlight a shared commitment to improving children’s well-being.

The two spouses joined students for hands-on activities related to technology and history at the White House Tennis Pavilion in the afternoon.

The UK's queen and king are in the U.S. for a four-day trip that is packed with various events and private meetings, including with the president, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and others. The event on Tuesday underscored a shared priority to strengthen children’s development, with Trump’s "Be Best" and "Fostering the Future" initiatives and Camilla’s long-running focus on literacy driving the effort.

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Camilla and the first lady joined regional students, including several state champions from the Presidential AI Challenge, to test out and use virtual reality (VR) headsets to learn about American and United Kingdom history.

Trump donned a white silk and wool jacket and skirt from the Ralph Lauren Collection, according to pool reports. She also wore a straw hat by Eric Javits with Manolo Blahnik snake pumps.

The VR glasses gave the students a chance to view popular landmarks in the UK, such as Snowdonia, Giant’s Causeway, Stonehenge, and the exterior of Buckingham Palace. Students also evaluated artifacts using Meta glasses provided by the White House Collection and the National Archives and Records Administration to learn more about the special relationship between the two countries.

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There was a portrait of the first U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, President John Adams, a bronze bust of Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and Staffordshire ceramics reflecting early transatlantic cultural exchange.

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The first lady has emphasized helping children engage with emerging technology, using her platform to promote artificial intelligence education.

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In March, she convened representatives from 45 countries for the inaugural "Fostering the Future Together" global summit, where leaders outlined strategies to expand children’s access to technology and education.

She also secured a $25 million investment in foster youth to be included in the president's 2026 fiscal year budget.

Camilla’s work has focused on advancing children’s literacy, supporting initiatives that increase access to books, encourage reading and writing skills, and engage directly with students through school-based programs.

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During the event, the first lady was asked by members of the press how she was doing following the assassination attempt against her husband Saturday night during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

"Very well," the first lady responded.

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While Trump and Camilla were spending time with the children, Trump and Charles held a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.

"It was a really good meeting, and he is a fantastic person, and they are incredible people. Real honor," said Trump to the press after it concluded.

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The Trumps walked Charles and Camilla to their car as the monarchs departed for the U.S. Capitol. Charles is expected to give an address to Congress on Tuesday afternoon.

The monarchs will then return to the White House for a tour of the Residence and to view historic documents later this evening before a state dinner.