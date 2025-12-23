Trump and first lady go all black for official White House Christmas portrait photo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump went all black for their official Christmas portrait photo.

The White House on Tuesday released the image, showing the president dressed in a tuxedo with a white shirt and Melania Trump in a sleek black dress.

The photo was taken on Dec. 7 in the Cross Hall of the White House. The first lady selected the "Home is Where the Heart Is" theme for the White House Christmas decor.

The halls of the White House are decked with more than 25,000 feet of ribbon; more than 2,000 strands of light; more than 120 pounds of gingerbread; more than 2,800 gold stars; more than 10,000 blue butterflies; and more than 700 feet of garland.

The White House has 51 Christmas trees and 75 of Trump’s signature Christmas wreaths. The wreaths have classic red bows and hang outside the windows of the White House.

"This season also invites us to reflect on the blessings we share," the White House Christmas message states. "For nearly 250 years, our Nation has grown through the hopes and hard work of families who believed in something greater than themselves. Their example inspires us today, especially at Christmas, when we gather with loved ones to celebrate the faith, family, and freedom that define our national story."

The White House reopened its doors for public Christmas tours on Dec. 2, Fox News Digital reported.

The tours feature the White House Christmas decorations on the state floor and give visitors the opportunity to "enjoy the beloved annual tradition that transforms the White House into a festive reflection of the spirit, warmth, faith, and hope of the holiday season."