Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump and first lady go all black for official White House Christmas portrait photo

White House photo taken Dec 7 features president in tuxedo, first lady in black dress

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Trump addresses weekend attacks at White House Christmas event Video

Trump addresses weekend attacks at White House Christmas event

President Donald Trump addressed the shootings at Brown University and in Sydney, Australia, as well as an attack on U.S. soldiers in Syria, during a White House Christmas reception on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump went all black for their official Christmas portrait photo.

The White House on Tuesday released the image, showing the president dressed in a tuxedo with a white shirt and Melania Trump in a sleek black dress.

The photo was taken on Dec. 7 in the Cross Hall of the White House. The first lady selected the "Home is Where the Heart Is" theme for the White House Christmas decor.

MELANIA TRUMP GIVES TOUR OF 2018 WHITE HOUSE CHRISTMAS DECOR

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand side-by-side in front of Christmas decor and two flags.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are pictured in their official Christmas portrait. (The White House)

The halls of the White House are decked with more than 25,000 feet of ribbon; more than 2,000 strands of light; more than 120 pounds of gingerbread; more than 2,800 gold stars; more than 10,000 blue butterflies; and more than 700 feet of garland.

The White House has 51 Christmas trees and 75 of Trump’s signature Christmas wreaths. The wreaths have classic red bows and hang outside the windows of the White House.

WHITE HOUSE UNVEILS CHRISTMAS DECOR WITH 'SPIRIT OF AMERICA' THEME

White House Christmas decoration

The theme in the East Room is "Home is Where the Heart Is: America, Our Home." The room is filled with patriotic decorations to celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

"This season also invites us to reflect on the blessings we share," the White House Christmas message states. "For nearly 250 years, our Nation has grown through the hopes and hard work of families who believed in something greater than themselves. Their example inspires us today, especially at Christmas, when we gather with loved ones to celebrate the faith, family, and freedom that define our national story."

The White House reopened its doors for public Christmas tours on Dec. 2, Fox News Digital reported.

White House Christmas decorations in 2025

White House staff and volunteers decorate for Christmas, Nov. 30, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The tours feature the White House Christmas decorations on the state floor and give visitors the opportunity to "enjoy the beloved annual tradition that transforms the White House into a festive reflection of the spirit, warmth, faith, and hope of the holiday season."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue