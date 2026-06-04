Why Trump picked Bill Pulte to lead US intelligence as critics question his qualifications

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump's selection of Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte to serve as acting director of National Intelligence elevates a housing finance regulator and former social media philanthropist to one of the government's most sensitive national security posts.

Before entering government, Pulte was best known as the grandson of the founder of homebuilding giant PulteGroup and for building a large following through social media philanthropy campaigns that distributed money to followers online. He later became a prominent figure in conservative social media circles before Trump tapped him to lead the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Trump announced the selection in a Truth Social post, praising Pulte's leadership of the housing finance system and his experience managing "the most sensitive matters in America."

The White House declined to tell Fox News Digital whether Trump is considering Pulte for the position on a permanent basis. But expectations for Pulte became clearer Friday when Trump told The Wall Street Journal that he wants the acting intelligence chief to begin reducing the size of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

TRUMP NAMES BILL PULTE ACTING DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE

"I'd like to see it smaller. I think there are a lot of people in there that shouldn't be there," Trump told the newspaper, describing the agency as "unnecessary and/or too big." Asked whether he wants Pulte to fire employees, Trump said he wants him to "start the process."

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton, R-Ark., quickly endorsed the effort, arguing that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has expanded far beyond the mission Congress envisioned when it created the office after the Sept. 11 attacks.

"President Trump is right: the ODNI has grown far beyond its original mandate," Cotton wrote on X. "I've long advocated for downsizing, if not outright eliminating, this bureaucracy."

The appointment immediately generated pushback from lawmakers and former officials who argued that Pulte lacks the experience for the role.

But Trump allies, many of whom spent years railing against an intelligence "Deep State" they believed was working to undermine Trump insisted he would dutifully carry out the president’s agenda.

"There is still very much so - I would say - internally a battle between different intelligence agencies," Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said. "Half the battle in these intelligence positions is the fact that you want someone that will not obstruct the declassification order but assist in locating documents, and that is something that Bill will do."

TRUMP'S DRASTIC NSC CUTS SPARK DEBATE: DOES FIGHTING THE 'DEEP STATE' PUT NATIONAL SECURITY AT RISK?

"Bill Pulte is a great American and Patriot who will always fight for President Trump and his agenda," White House communications director Steven Cheung wrote on X. "This is an important time in our country, and Bill has the required energy and focus to achieve great things in this new position."

Pulte's selection follows a period of public friction between Trump and outgoing director Tulsi Gabbard, who leaves the role on June 30.

Gabbard entered the role as a critic of the intelligence establishment, but her assessment that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon became a point of contention with the president as the administration moved toward military action against Tehran. Trump publicly rejected her assessment, saying "I don't care what she said" and later declaring that she was "wrong."

Neither Trump nor his allies have defended Pulte's selection by pointing to any intelligence or national security experience. Instead, supporters have emphasized his management experience, willingness to challenge bureaucracy and commitment to advancing administration priorities.

The White House declined to tell Fox News Digital whether Trump is considering Pulte for the position on a permanent basis. The distinction could prove significant, as acting officials can wield most of the authorities of Senate-confirmed officeholders while serving in a role intended to be temporary.

"Very few Senate-confirmable positions come with statutory eligibility requirements. There are good reasons why the Director of National Intelligence is one of them," former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

"Anyone performing this role of such immense public trust must have the extensive national security experience required by statute, and no nominee who falls short of this requirement will earn my vote," McConnell added.

Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., similarly argued that Pulte lacks the qualifications envisioned for the position.

"The concern is not only that Mr. Pulte lacks the 'extensive national security experience' required by statute," Warner said. "It is that he appears to have been selected precisely because the White House believes he will provide the narrative it wants, not the intelligence we need."

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., a former FBI agent who now chairs the House Intelligence Committee's CIA Subcommittee, was similarly blunt.

"He shouldn't be there," Fitzpatrick said. "He's got no background in intelligence."

Not all intelligence overseers were critical of the appointment, however. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rick Crawford, R-Ark., defended Trump's selection and dismissed concerns about Pulte's résumé.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Maybe you should think about something else," Crawford said. "This guy, whether anybody knows him or not, at least is not guilty of trying to orchestrate a coup against a sitting president."

Pulte did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier in 2026, Pulte said the FHFA had referred alleged Chinese and North Korean nationals to the Justice Department after discovering they had been working at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac while allegedly posing as other individuals.