Stunningly low percentage of adults in US think America stands above every other nation: poll

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As Americans mark the nation's 250th anniversary this year, a survey of adults in the U.S. found that just 25% felt that the country stands above every other nation on the globe, while 44% think that the U.S. is just one of the greatest nations, among some others.

A whopping 30% in the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll thought that there are other nations better than the U.S.

Only 34% believed that the ideal of the American dream, that hard work will enable someone to move ahead in life, remains true. But 51% felt that the American dream is now a relic of the past that once held true but no longer does. And 15% felt that the idea was never true.

THE STATES REVEALED AS BEST TO START A FAMILY AMID CRATERING BELIEF IN THE AMERICAN DREAM

Views varied significantly among people with different political leanings, with 57% on the GOP side of the aisle believing that the American dream remains intact, while just 17% of those on the Democratic side of the aisle felt that way, the AP reported.

The poll found President Donald Trump's approval rating deep underwater at just 33%, versus 67% disapproval — while 17% strongly approved and 16% somewhat approved, 49% strongly disapproved and 17% somewhat disapproved.

A huge 70% disapproved of his handling of the economy, while just 30% approved.

FOX NEWS POLL: 'RESILIENT DISCONTENT' DEFINES THE US MOOD AT 250TH ANNIVERSARY

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The survey was conducted between April 16-20, 2026. Participating adults were aged 18 and up, and represented all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. A total of 2,596 people completed the survey—2,461 online and 135 by phone, the poll data noted.

"The overall margin of sampling error is +/-2.6 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level, including the design effect," the poll stated.

The margin of sampling error for Republicans, including GOP leaners, was +/-4.3 percentage points, while the figure for Democrats, with leaners included, was +/- 3.8 percentage points, the survey said.