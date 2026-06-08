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Politics

Stunningly low percentage of adults in US think America stands above every other nation: poll

A whopping 30% expressed the view that there are other countries superior to the U.S.

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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As Americans mark the nation's 250th anniversary this year, a survey of adults in the U.S. found that just 25% felt that the country stands above every other nation on the globe, while 44% think that the U.S. is just one of the greatest nations, among some others.

A whopping 30% in the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll thought that there are other nations better than the U.S.

Only 34% believed that the ideal of the American dream, that hard work will enable someone to move ahead in life, remains true. But 51% felt that the American dream is now a relic of the past that once held true but no longer does. And 15% felt that the idea was never true.

THE STATES REVEALED AS BEST TO START A FAMILY AMID CRATERING BELIEF IN THE AMERICAN DREAM

American flags above a patriotic

A general view shows the event area during an America250 rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 3, 2025. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Views varied significantly among people with different political leanings, with 57% on the GOP side of the aisle believing that the American dream remains intact, while just 17% of those on the Democratic side of the aisle felt that way, the AP reported.

President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The poll found President Donald Trump's approval rating deep underwater at just 33%, versus 67% disapproval — while 17% strongly approved and 16% somewhat approved, 49% strongly disapproved and 17% somewhat disapproved.

A huge 70% disapproved of his handling of the economy, while just 30% approved.

FOX NEWS POLL: 'RESILIENT DISCONTENT' DEFINES THE US MOOD AT 250TH ANNIVERSARY

American flag on New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, on Thursday, March 5, 2026. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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The survey was conducted between April 16-20, 2026. Participating adults were aged 18 and up, and represented all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. A total of 2,596 people completed the survey—2,461 online and 135 by phone, the poll data noted.

"The overall margin of sampling error is +/-2.6 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level, including the design effect," the poll stated.

The margin of sampling error for Republicans, including GOP leaners, was +/-4.3 percentage points, while the figure for Democrats, with leaners included, was +/- 3.8 percentage points, the survey said.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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