NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani says the Democratic Party 'lost its focus on working people'

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that he thinks the Democratic Party "has lost its focus on working people."

Mamdani, during a June 1 interview with MS NOW's Eugene Daniels, said that people want to know what will be done about rent, housing, gas and groceries, noting, "We have to have answers to that. And that's what we're trying to show."

"Do you think the leadership of the Democratic Party understands that?" Daniels asked.

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"I think that the party as a whole has lost its focus on working people. And I'm hopeful that we start to develop that," Mamdani said.

"You know, you look at the four freedoms, you look at the real core of the New Deal, there was a moment when this party was unabashed about its focus on working people. And I'm excited to bring it back there," he said.

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Mamdani, who identifies as a democratic socialist, won the Big Apple's mayoral election last year while running as the Democratic candidate.

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"I was elected as a democratic socialist and I will govern as a democratic socialist," he declared during his January 1, 2026 inauguration speech.