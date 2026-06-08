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Politics

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani says the Democratic Party 'lost its focus on working people'

The self-described democratic socialist hearkened back to the New Deal

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Zohran Mamdani encourages Democrats to embrace 'Abolish ICE'

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani encouraged the Democratic Party to embrace his "uncompromising" frequent call for ICE to be abolished on MS NOW Saturday.

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that he thinks the Democratic Party "has lost its focus on working people."

Mamdani, during a June 1 interview with MS NOW's Eugene Daniels, said that people want to know what will be done about rent, housing, gas and groceries, noting, "We have to have answers to that. And that's what we're trying to show."

"Do you think the leadership of the Democratic Party understands that?" Daniels asked.

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, during a news conference on 2026 FIFA World Cup transportation at the MTA Rail Control Center in New York, on Thursday, June 4, 2026. (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I think that the party as a whole has lost its focus on working people. And I'm hopeful that we start to develop that," Mamdani said.

"You know, you look at the four freedoms, you look at the real core of the New Deal, there was a moment when this party was unabashed about its focus on working people. And I'm excited to bring it back there," he said.

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Mamdani, who identifies as a democratic socialist, won the Big Apple's mayoral election last year while running as the Democratic candidate.

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New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani attends the 2025 New York City Pride March on June 29, 2025 in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

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"I was elected as a democratic socialist and I will govern as a democratic socialist," he declared during his January 1, 2026 inauguration speech.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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