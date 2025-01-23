Trump family dynasty brings royal flair to White House

President Donald Trump's inauguration Monday not only welcomed a new administration into the White House, it also highlighted two families joining the official residence in Washington, D.C.

The 47th president was supported by his wife of 20 years, Melania Trump, who walked by his side into the United States Capitol Rotunda entirely dressed by American designers.

Trump's children and grandchildren made statements throughout the inauguration weekend, too, echoing similarities to the British monarchy with Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla at the helm.

The first lady stepped out wearing a navy silk wool coat paired with a matching skirt and an ivory blouse made by American designer Adam Lippes.

She tied back her light brown hair into a smart updo and wore a wide-brimmed hat by American designer Eric Javits.

"The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy, and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump," Lippes said in a press release. "Mrs. Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen, and I take great pride in showing such work to the world."

Melania seemed to channel the Princess of Wales with her fashion choice.

The boater-style hat was reminiscent of Middleton's at Prince Philip's memorial in 2022 and her ensemble at Trooping the Colour last year.

The president's oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, sported an emerald green Dior skirt suit with a matching fascinator to the inauguration. She wore black Dior gloves and carried a matching Lady Dior bag.

Ivanka may have also taken a cue from Middleton, who is known for her classic style and routinely chooses gemstone hues and expertly tailored ensembles for royal responsibilities.

Ivanka's daughter, Arabella, 13, had a fashion moment herself, wearing a camel-colored cape with matching trousers and gloves.

The look brought to mind Princess Charlotte's caped outfit at her grandfather King Charles' coronation.

Later in the evening, Ivanka turned heads when she channeled Audrey Hepburn in a black and white Givenchy gown for the 2025 Liberty Inaugural Ball at the Waldorf Astoria.

Hepburn's son, Sean Hepburn Ferrer, wasn't surprised Ivanka sought out the "ultimate elegance and class reference" with a nod to his late mother.

"It is no wonder that growing up in a family which knew our mother as a household name she chose to draw inspiration from her," Ferrer told the Daily Mail.

On Thursday, Ivanka shared photos of her family inside the White House.

Ivanka, husband Jared Kushner and their three kids — Arabella, 13, Joseph, 11, and Theodore, 8 — looked regal in the photos shared to Instagram. The pictures appeared to have been taken on Tuesday because the family was wearing the same outfits they wore to the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral.

The family's style was similar to Middleton, Prince William and their three children when they attended the "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in December.

In another post, the entire Trump family posed together. Eric Trump and Lara Trump posed with son Eric Jr., 7, and daughter Carolina, 5, in the middle of the group, with Tiffany Trump and husband Michael Boulos on their left and Ivanka's family on their right.

Kai Madison Trump , daughter of Donald Trump Jr., shared behind-the-scenes clips from her day at the inauguration festivities with her TikTok and YouTube followers.

While the royal children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are regularly dressed to impress for public engagements, the 17-year-old was in a league of her own. The budding influencer wore a sparkling silver Sherri Hill gown for the Liberty Inauguration Ball.

"My favorite part of this dress is the corset part because it just makes it look really flattering," she told her followers. "I also love all the diamonds and silver stuff. I think it looks really nice on my skin tone."

A newcomer to the presidential stage, second lady Usha Vance, seemed to get the royal memo. She wore a custom pink cashmere Oscar de la Renta coat with a matching tea-length dress and scarf for the inauguration, in addition to a pair of Manolo Blahnik boots.