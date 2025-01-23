Expand / Collapse search
Trump family dynasty brings royal flair to White House

Melania, Ivanka Trump made fashion statements at President Donald Trump's inauguration

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
President Donald Trump's inauguration Monday not only welcomed a new administration into the White House, it also highlighted two families joining the official residence in Washington, D.C.

The 47th president was supported by his wife of 20 years, Melania Trump, who walked by his side into the United States Capitol Rotunda entirely dressed by American designers.

Trump's children and grandchildren made statements throughout the inauguration weekend, too, echoing similarities to the British monarchy with Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla at the helm. 

Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump on Inauguration Day.

Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump exuded royal elegance on Inauguration Day Monday. (Getty Images)

The first lady stepped out wearing a navy silk wool coat paired with a matching skirt and an ivory blouse made by American designer Adam Lippes. 

She tied back her light brown hair into a smart updo and wore a wide-brimmed hat by American designer Eric Javits.

"The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy, and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump," Lippes said in a press release. "Mrs. Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen, and I take great pride in showing such work to the world."

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House

President Donald Trump and wife Melania arrive for a service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington Monday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Melania seemed to channel the Princess of Wales with her fashion choice. 

The boater-style hat was reminiscent of Middleton's at Prince Philip's memorial in 2022 and her ensemble at Trooping the Colour last year.

Kate Middleton and Melania Trump wearing similar style

Melania Trump seemed to channel Kate Middleton with her Inauguration Day style. (Samir Hussein/WireImage; Associated Press; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The president's oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, sported an emerald green Dior skirt suit with a matching fascinator to the inauguration. She wore black Dior gloves and carried a matching Lady Dior bag.

Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. during the 60th presidential inauguration

Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. witnessed the 60th presidential inauguration in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.  (Chip Somodevilla)

Ivanka may have also taken a cue from Middleton, who is known for her classic style and routinely chooses gemstone hues and expertly tailored ensembles for royal responsibilities. 

Ivanka Trump and Kate Middleton split

Ivanka Trump exuded royalty, similar to Kate Middleton's timeless style. (ABC/Michael Le Brecht II; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Ivanka's daughter, Arabella, 13, had a fashion moment herself, wearing a camel-colored cape with matching trousers and gloves. 

The look brought to mind Princess Charlotte's caped outfit at her grandfather King Charles' coronation.

Princess Charlotte and Arabella Kushner

Arabella Kushner's outfit was reminiscent of Princess Charlotte's caped look at King Charles' coronation. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Associated Press)

Later in the evening, Ivanka turned heads when she channeled Audrey Hepburn in a black and white Givenchy gown for the 2025 Liberty Inaugural Ball at the Waldorf Astoria.

Hepburn's son, Sean Hepburn Ferrer, wasn't surprised Ivanka sought out the "ultimate elegance and class reference" with a nod to his late mother.

ivanka trump audrey hepburn

Ivanka Trump dances with husband Jared Kushner during the Liberty Ball on Inauguration Day of Donald Trump's second presidential term. (Carlos Barria)

"It is no wonder that growing up in a family which knew our mother as a household name she chose to draw inspiration from her," Ferrer told the Daily Mail. 

On Thursday, Ivanka shared photos of her family inside the White House. 

Ivanka, husband Jared Kushner and their three kids — Arabella, 13, Joseph, 11, and Theodore, 8 — looked regal in the photos shared to Instagram. The pictures appeared to have been taken on Tuesday because the family was wearing the same outfits they wore to the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral. 

The family's style was similar to Middleton, Prince William and their three children when they attended the "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in December.

Ivanka Trump and family

Ivanka Trump, second from left; her husband, Jared Kushner; and their children arrive to attend the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2025.  (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis

The Prince of Wales, Prince George; Princess Charlotte; Prince Louis; and Catherine, Princess of Wales, during the "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey Dec. 6, 2024, in London. (Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In another post, the entire Trump family posed together. Eric Trump and Lara Trump posed with son Eric Jr., 7, and daughter Carolina, 5, in the middle of the group, with Tiffany Trump and husband Michael Boulos on their left and Ivanka's family on their right.

Kai Madison Trump, daughter of Donald Trump Jr., shared behind-the-scenes clips from her day at the inauguration festivities with her TikTok and YouTube followers.

While the royal children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are regularly dressed to impress for public engagements, the 17-year-old was in a league of her own. The budding influencer wore a sparkling silver Sherri Hill gown for the Liberty Inauguration Ball. 

Prince George and Louis and Princess Charlotte all in navy outfits at the Trooping the Colour ceremony

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte are shining examples of the royal family. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Donald Trump granddaughter Kai Trump at inauguration

Kai Trump shined on stage wearing a sparkling silver dress at the Liberty Inaugural Ball. (Jim Watson)

"My favorite part of this dress is the corset part because it just makes it look really flattering," she told her followers. "I also love all the diamonds and silver stuff. I think it looks really nice on my skin tone."

Usha Vance wears pink coat on inauguration day

Usha Vance stood out from the crowd wearing a pink coat on Inauguration Day. (Chris Kleponis)

A newcomer to the presidential stage, second lady Usha Vance, seemed to get the royal memo. She wore a custom pink cashmere Oscar de la Renta coat with a matching tea-length dress and scarf for the inauguration, in addition to a pair of Manolo Blahnik boots. 

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

