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Politics

Raman overtakes Spencer Pratt in razor-thin race, AP count shows, but race remains uncalled

Incumbent Karen Bass has already advanced to a runoff

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
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Jimmy Kimmel blasts Spencer Pratt, saying he should be DJ at a New Years Eve party Video

Jimmy Kimmel blasts Spencer Pratt, saying he should be DJ at a New Years Eve party

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel blasted LA Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt on his show, and Pratt responded by sharing a screencap from an embarrassing moment from Kimmel's past as an entertainer.

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Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman has overtaken reality television star Spencer Pratt in the latest Associated Press vote count, although the outlet has not called the race.

Pratt, a Republican, had led earlier in the day, but the latest tally now shows Raman, a Democrat, ahead by more than 3,000 votes, or about 0.4 percentage points, in the officially nonpartisan mayoral race.

Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat, has already advanced to a runoff as she seeks a second term. She is now waiting for the candidate she will face in the runoff, as AP has not yet called a second candidate to advance.

CALIFORNIA’S SLUGGISH VOTE COUNTING RIPPED ACROSS THE POLITICAL SPECTRUM: 'EXTREMELY EMBARRASSING'

A split of Los Angeles mayoral candidates Spencer Pratt and Nithya Raman

Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman has overtaken reality television star Spencer Pratt in the latest Associated Press vote count. (HIGHFIVE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In Los Angeles’ nonpartisan mayoral election, if no candidate wins a majority in the primary, the top two vote-getters advance to the November runoff.

Los Angeles County continues to count ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and received by June 9, drawing the attention of the Republican National Committee. County officials must complete final official results by July 2, and the secretary of state will certify results by July 10.

California’s vote count often extends beyond Election Day because every active registered voter receives a mail ballot, ballots postmarked by Election Day may arrive up to seven days later, and election workers must verify signatures and process late-arriving ballots.

WATCH: LEFT-WING LA MAYOR FACES REALITY TV CHALLENGER’S BLUNT TAKEDOWNS IN HEATED MAYORAL DEBATE

Spencer Pratt poses for a picture while attending an event.

Spencer Pratt was leading earlier in the day. (Gilbert Flores / Getty Images)

"The California primary ended on June 2, 2026; yet California is still counting ballots," the RNC website tracker counting the seconds since polls closed reads.

"The state’s election system is a complete joke. The RNC is tracking every hour it takes California to finish the count," it added.

Pratt and other Republicans have decried the ongoing ballot count in the race. Election officials and voting experts have said California’s extended count is largely driven by state mail ballot rules, signature verification and the processing of late-arriving ballots.

Bass election event

Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat, has already advanced to a runoff. (Louise Barnsley/Splash for Fox News Digital)

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"The question to the rest of the world is what happened to California elections? Well, I'll tell you, it's Gavin Newsom," McCarthy told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures." "When Gavin Newsom was elected governor of California, you knew who was elected in a day to two days. Now it takes more than weeks, almost a month."

"Why did we get here?" McCarthy continued. "Gavin changed a number of election laws in which you want to see is what did he do and why did he cause it?"

Fox News' Eric Mack contributed to this report.

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