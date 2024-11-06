Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Senate

McConnell expects filibuster to remain intact with Republicans winning control of the Senate

The GOP won the Senate majority in the 2024 elections

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
VP Harris floats idea of eliminating filibuster Video

VP Harris floats idea of eliminating filibuster

Fox News’ Madeleine Rivera breaks down Vice President Harris’ comments on the filibuster relating to the abortion issue.

With Republicans projected to win the Senate majority in the 2024 election, "the filibuster will stand," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell noted on Wednesday.

Even when one party controls a slim majority of Senate seats, the other party can still block legislation from advancing due to the significant threshold required for overcoming the filibuster.

"In 1975 the Senate reduced the number of votes required for cloture from two-thirds of senators voting to three-fifths of all senators duly chosen and sworn, or 60 of the 100-member Senate," senate.gov notes.

THE HITCHHIKER'S GUIDE TO THE MEANING OF A REPUBLICAN SENATE - AND WHAT'S AHEAD FOR THE HOUSE

Sen. Mitch McConnell

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, speaks during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024 (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fox News Media contributor Jonathan Turley tweeted early on Wednesday, "Roughly ten minutes ago, the "end of the filibuster" movement suddenly went silent. In the morning, the rights of the minority will suddenly become the cause célèbre of Washington…" 

"Consider the differences in the political parties—in our hour of victory, Republicans will defend the minority rights of Democrats to filibuster policies they object to," Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a post on X. "Think about that @CNN — when you bray about fascism and an end to democracy."

Some Democrats have expressed support for the idea of abolishing the filibuster to ram through their priorities.

HARRIS CALLS FOR ELIMINATING FILIBUSTER TO PASS ‘ROE’ ABORTION BILL INTO FEDERAL LAW

VP Kamala Harris

Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris smiles during a campaign rally at Michigan State University's Jenison Field House in East Lansing, Michigan, on Nov. 3, 2024. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

"Abolish the filibuster. Codify Roe. Expand the Supreme Court. Protect abortion rights by any means necessary. We need all of the above. This is an emergency," Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri tweeted in 2022.

Vice President Kamala Harris called for nixing the filibuster to enact "protections for reproductive freedom …"

But while McConnell suggested on Wednesday that he believes the filibuster is "very secure," he won't be at the helm of the Senate GOP much longer.

SEN. MIKE LEE WARNS DEMOCRATS WOULD ‘RULE AMERICA UNCONTESTED FOR 100 YEARS’ IF THEY SWEEP 2024 ELECTIONS

Capitol building

The dome of the Capitol lit up in 2008. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He announced earlier this year that he would not seek another term as Senate Republican leader.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics