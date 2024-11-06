Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the meaning of a Republican Senate - and What’s Ahead for the House

In US history, there has never been a double flip of the Senate and the House

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
close
Fight for House control is as ‘tight as a tick,’ Pergram explains Video

Fight for House control is as ‘tight as a tick,’ Pergram explains

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram breaks down pivotal House and Senate races in the battle for power.

With the Senate flipping to the GOP column, it’s unclear how many Republicans they’ll have. But they could have well over 50 votes. But they won’t have 60 yeas to crack a filibuster. 

That could mean a pressure campaign to eliminate the filibuster. 

Here’s the other dynamic: Democrats are holding the seats they need to potentially win the House. 

Democrats have already flipped one key NY seat in their favor. 

POLICE ARREST MAN AT US CAPITOL SMELLING OF FUEL WHO HAD MANIFESTO, FLARE GUN AND BLOW TORCH

U.S. Capitol and former President Donald Trump

A side-by-side of the U.S. Capitol and former President Donald Trump. (Getty Images/AP Images)

With a GOP Senate and the possibility of a Democratic House, we would be on the precipice of history. 

A 'VERY DIFFERENT SCENARIO' FOR THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ELECTIONS IN 2024

There has NEVER been a double flip in U.S. history where one body flips in one direction and the other flips in the other. 

Chuck Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., listens to a question from a reporter during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 15, 2024, in Washington, D.C.  (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

With a Republican Senate, there will be a race now for Majority Leader between Thune, Cornyn, and Rick Scott. That leadership vote is scheduled for next Wednesday. 

THE SPEAKER’S LOBBY: GHOSTS OF THE REPUBLIC

And it’s possible that Trump could influence who he wants to lead the GOP in the Senate. 

Donald Trump with his fist up

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at Santander Arena, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Reading, Pa.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Also, if Democrats are able to flip the House, the roots of this can be traced back to swapping out Biden for Harris.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris might not win tonight. But had Biden stayed on the ticket, Democrats would have lost 30 seats. Biden bowing out didn’t guarantee that Democrats would win the House. But dropping Biden put the House within striking distance for the Democrats.

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

More from Politics