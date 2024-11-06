The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the meaning of a Republican Senate - and What’s Ahead for the House

With the Senate flipping to the GOP column, it’s unclear how many Republicans they’ll have. But they could have well over 50 votes. But they won’t have 60 yeas to crack a filibuster.



That could mean a pressure campaign to eliminate the filibuster.



Here’s the other dynamic: Democrats are holding the seats they need to potentially win the House.

Democrats have already flipped one key NY seat in their favor.

POLICE ARREST MAN AT US CAPITOL SMELLING OF FUEL WHO HAD MANIFESTO, FLARE GUN AND BLOW TORCH

With a GOP Senate and the possibility of a Democratic House, we would be on the precipice of history.

A 'VERY DIFFERENT SCENARIO' FOR THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ELECTIONS IN 2024



There has NEVER been a double flip in U.S. history where one body flips in one direction and the other flips in the other.

With a Republican Senate, there will be a race now for Majority Leader between Thune, Cornyn, and Rick Scott. That leadership vote is scheduled for next Wednesday.

THE SPEAKER’S LOBBY: GHOSTS OF THE REPUBLIC



And it’s possible that Trump could influence who he wants to lead the GOP in the Senate.

Also, if Democrats are able to flip the House, the roots of this can be traced back to swapping out Biden for Harris.