Elections

Sen. Mike Lee warns Democrats would 'Rule America uncontested for 100 years' if they sweep 2024 elections

The senator suggested that Republicans change their party mascot from an elephant to Peanut the squirrel

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, shreds the vice president's 2024 platform as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. endorses former President Trump on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, has suggested that if Democrats sweep the 2024 elections, they will control the nation for a century.

He predicted that if Democrats win both chambers of Congress and the White House, they will eliminate the filibuster in the Senate, add justices to the U.S. Supreme Court, grant Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico statehood, and establish federal control over elections, redistricting, and campaigns.

"Day 1: Nuke the filibuster," Lee wrote on X. "Day 2: Pack SCOTUS. Day 3: Make DC & PR states. Day 4: Enact federal takeover of elections/redistricting/campaigns. Days 5 - 36,500: Rule America uncontested for 100 years."

MIKE LEE OUTLINES ROADMAP FOR MCCONNELL SUCCESSOR, WARNS THE ‘HEALTH OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY’ IS AT STAKE

Sen. Mike Lee

Sen Mike Lee, R-Utah, speaks during a campaign rally for U.S. Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump at Findlay Toyota Center on Oct. 13, 2024, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Lee, who has been serving in the Senate since 2011, endorsed former President Donald Trump in January prior to the Iowa GOP presidential caucus, which Trump decisively won.

The senator has been active on X, frequently responding to 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

"In the global struggle between tyranny and democracy, the President of the United States must always be on the side of freedom," Harris tweeted.

"Exactly," Lee responded. "That's why most of us are voting for Trump."

NATIONAL POLLS SHOW TRUMP, HARRIS IN TIGHT RACE AS ELECTORATE IS UNHAPPY WITH CHOICES

Kamala Harris in Michigan, smiling

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Jenison Field House on the campus of Michigan State University on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in East Lansing, Michigan. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Lee offered a blunt response to a post in which Harris called Trump "weak."

"Your policies suck," Lee fired back, adding, "And make Americans poorer & less free."

And while many on social media have been discussing the death of Peanut, a pet squirrel that was seized and euthanized in New York, Lee suggested swapping the GOP's elephant mascot for a Peanut the squirrel mascot.

TRUMP SAYS HE WANTS TO PROTECT WOMEN, HARRIS SAYS TRUMP WANTS TO DECIDE ‘WHAT YOU DO WITH YOUR BODY’

Sen. Mike Lee and former President Donald Trump

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and U.S. Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump speak during a private roundtable discussion during a campaign rally at Findlay Toyota Center on Oct. 13, 2024, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

"The elephant is cool, but elephants don't live in America," he wrote, adding, "Squirrels do! Let's immortalize Peanut the Squirrel," Lee suggested. "Let's make him the official mascot of the GOP."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

