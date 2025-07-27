Massie urges subpoena against Epstein estate, joins progressive Dem in push for ‘full release’ of files

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., joined with progressive Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., in calling for subpoenas against Jeffrey Epstein's estate on Sunday.

Massie and Khanna announced the move and accompanying legislation during a joint appearance on ABC News' "This Week" with host Jonathan Karl. In addition to the call for subpoenas, the pair's legislation would force a House vote on the release of the government's Epstein files.

"Well, I think we should get a lot more than just the book. Let's get the financial records of the estate. Where is it – follow the money, as they say up here," Massie said. "We should look at the plea bargain. Open that up. See what was the deal. What was the deal that was cut? I think there's a lot more than just that letter."

Massie also said Americans should see the supposed birthday letter President Donald Trump wrote to Epstein in 2003. The letter was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, but Trump denies that it exists and has sued the paper for defamation.

‘CLEAR CORRUPTION’: JEFFRIES FACES COMPLAINT FOR PRESSING JUDGES TO OUST ALINA HABBA

The lawmakers say their legislation would force the Epstein estate and the federal government to release all files relating to Epstein's crimes.

"It would force a full release of the files. It has the force of law. It's not a subpoena. It's not a 'Pretty please, would you release the files?' It's the force of law and it's got protections to redact victims' names and to prevent, you know, release of child pornography," Massie said.

MARK GREEN RESIGNS FROM CONGRESS, FURTHER SHRINKING HOUSE GOP MAJORITY

House Speaker Mike Johnson avoided a scheduled vote on the legislation last week by beginning the August recess one day early. Johnson appeared on NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday and called Massie and Khanna "reckless" for pushing the legislation.

He argued that he is in favor of "maximum disclosure" for the Epstein files, but claimed that Massie and Khanna's legislation lacks safeguards.

Many Republicans have criticized Democrats for focusing so heavily on the Epstein case, now that it has become an issue for the White House. Critics say Democrats are latching onto the topic after years of showing little interest in the issue, though Khanna denies those claims.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have been pushing for transparency during the Biden administration. Both in 2021 and 2024, the court ordered release of documents, but Donald Trump raised the stakes, and he did it in a way in the campaign that was justified. He said, 'Look, when I get there, I'm going to release the files,'" Khanna told ABC.