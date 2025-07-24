Epstein files divide House Republicans in growing 'summer of discontent'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

William Shakespeare wrote about "the winter of our discontent" in Richard III. The line which follows that famous quotation suggests a grim winter morphed into a "glorious summer" and that "the clouds" are now "in the deep bosom of the ocean buried."

Well, that "glorious summer" may have dissipated for House Republicans.

2025 is now the summer of discontent. The party is cleaved over the Epstein files.

Or, as the Bard might say, "To release or not to release. That is the question."

‘CLEAR CORRUPTION’: JEFFRIES FACES COMPLAINT FOR PRESSING JUDGES TO OUST ALINA HABBA

Many Republicans want the Epstein issue to disappear. But there’s a cohort of conservative House Republicans – well tapped into the MAGA base – who are apoplectic that the Trump administration hasn’t coughed up the files. That group of lawmakers represents a core component of the Trump coalition which prevailed last year. And it’s growing more disaffected by the day.

"I don't think this issue is going away over August," said Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. "You don't lose your base over one single thing. But [President Donald Trump] is eroding his base. More importantly, if we don't take the right side of this issue, it's going to cost us votes in the midterms. People are becoming despondent. They're apathetic."

Massie teamed several weeks ago with Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., to compel the House to vote to demand the release of the files. But that measure doesn’t ripen until late this week. But if the House isn’t in session…

MARK GREEN RESIGNS FROM CONGRESS, FURTHER SHRINKING HOUSE GOP MAJORITY

Democrats were more than happy to egg on the Epstein file effort – especially since some Republicans were upset with Johnson and how GOP leaders handled the issue.

"I’m not quite certain what his strategy is," mused House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., about Massie. "I don't understand Thomas Massie's motivation. I really don’t know how his mind works."

But House GOP leaders cut the House loose a day earlier than planned for the five-and-a-half week "August recess." Johnson characterized August as "arguably the most important work month on our calendar" as Republicans try to meet with constituents and tout passage of the "big, beautiful bill." Johnson called releasing the Epstein files running "roughshod."

By Wednesday, Johnson gaggled with the congressional press corps to combat the narrative that the House was letting out early to avoid dealing with the Epstein issue.

"The published schedule of Congress was decided in December 2024. And it's been published ever since. We are fulfilling the calendar," said Johnson.

But the House didn’t convene for votes as scheduled on Thursday. And even some Republicans weren’t buying Johnson’s argument.

"I guess we're getting tired of these two-hour work weeks up here," complained Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn. "I'm sick of it. I came here to work."

But the impasse over the Epstein files forced the House to scrap a bill by Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., to bolster penalties against persons who enter the U.S. illegally and are deported – and then try to come back. That’s one of the reasons the House cashed out Thursday from the schedule.

"I want to get some of these issues put to bed. Certainly the Epstein one seems to be the topic du jour. We’ve got to get past that," said Bice. "We have to come to some sort of resolution. Sooner rather than later. We cannot let this drag on."

But with the House done, that subject – which should be a layup for House Republicans – will remain in abeyance until after the recess.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., didn’t mind the House cutting town early.

"We weren't going to do that much this week anyway," said Norman.

But he pointed out how Democrats were suddenly championing the Epstein issue because the mischief put Republicans in a fix and potentially caused headaches for Trump.

"The Democrats are trying to use this as a wedge issue This is the only thing they've got," said Norman.

Massie said his resolution with Khanna would ripen for a vote when the House reconvenes in September. He suggested it would marinate under the hot, August sun.

"Dogs don't bark at parked cars, right? This bill is moving. This is coming to a vote. We've got enough Republican co-sponsors of the bill. Twice as many as we need right now," said Massie. "We’re going to force a vote on it. It's not going away."

In fact, as the House tried to take its last votes until September, Rep. Summer Lee, D-Penn., sprang a vote on the House Oversight Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement, requiring a subpoena of the Epstein files.

"I expect my Republican colleagues to care about this because their constituents certainly care about child sex trafficking, whether it's through the immigration system like this hearing alleges, or by a U.S. citizen facilitating other powerful U.S. citizens. It's time for them to prove it right now," said Lee.

The Pennsylvania Democrat could read the room. Conservative Republicans interested in the Epstein files comprised the membership of the panel: Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., is the subcommittee chairman. Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.; Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.; Brian Jack, R-Ga.; Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; and Scott Perry, R-Penn., made up the rest of the GOP roster.

The panel voted 8-2 to subpoena the Epstein files – but only after Perry amended Lee’s plan by simultaneously issuing subpoenas for former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller, along with former Attorneys General Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Bill Barr, Jeff Sessions, and Alberto Gonzales.

In short, this isn’t going away.

The House Appropriations Committee scheduled a "markup session" for Thursday to prepare the annual Commerce, Justice and Science spending bill for the floor. But leaders abruptly canceled that meeting Wednesday night. Some of it was due to "exhaustion," as members have been lingering in Washington so long this summer. Some of it was because the House canceled votes. Appropriations Committee members didn’t want to be in Washington. But the other component was the threat of Epstein-related amendments.

So, they pulled the plug.

This came after both Johnson and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., made a point of telling reporters that committees would still meet – even though the House canceled votes for the rest of the week.

"We have nine or ten committees working through, markups this week. Many tomorrow," said Johnson on Wednesday.

"We're going to have committee meetings through Thursday. And there's still a lot of work being done," said Scalise. "Most members know that the work of Congress is mostly done in committee."

But not this time.

Granted, the House Oversight Committee took closed-door testimony from former Biden administration Chief of Staff Ron Klain about President Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities. But that was about it for the House.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Today marks the first day of the House embarking on their Epstein recess," declared Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. "And already the story Republicans hoped would quietly fade is growing louder by the hour."

"It's going to keep percolating," predicted Khanna. "This is just breathing more life."

August is often a news vacuum. And so something has to fill the void. The Epstein files could be it.

And that only fuels the summer of discontent.