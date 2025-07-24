Expand / Collapse search
Senate Republican demands state, federal courts 'immediately unseal all' Epstein docs

Sen. Markwayne Mullin to introduce resolution to unseal all Epstein court documents after accusing Democrats of 'political theater'

By Alex Miller Fox News
Democrats stumble when confronted about not pushing on Epstein earlier Video

Democrats stumble when confronted about not pushing on Epstein earlier

Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin and Pramila Jayapal stumbled when confronted over why they didn't call for the "Epstein files" to be released when their party controlled the DOJ. 

FIRST ON FOX: A Senate Republican wants to see all court documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein unsealed in a bid to see if Democrats are serious about shedding light on the situation.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., plans to introduce a resolution on Thursday that would call on federal and state courts to "immediately unseal all materials, including grand jury materials" that were part of any criminal investigation or prosecution of Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. 

'NOT GOING AWAY': INSIDE THE EPSTEIN DRAMA THAT'S THROWN HOUSE GOP INTO CHAOS

President Donald Trump and Jeffery Epstein.

Composite image of President Donald Trump and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.  (Getty Images)

Mullin’s measure comes as Congress has been rocked by turmoil and drama surrounding the Trump administration’s handling of the so-called Epstein files. Congressional Democrats have used the Epstein probe, and the administration’s alleged lack of transparency on the matter, as a rallying cry over the last two weeks. 

The House was paralyzed by the Epstein drama, with some Republicans and Democrats joining forces in their calls to bring the information out in the open. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., didn’t relent, and sent lawmakers home early.

In the Senate, Democrats are demanding the immediate release of the files, too.

FEDERAL JUDGE RULES ON TRUMP'S REQUEST TO UNSEAL EPSTEIN GRAND JURY TRANSCRIPTS

Sen. Markwayne Mullin speaks

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., speaks with reporters in the U.S. Capitol during the vote-a-rama on President Trump's "big beautiful bill" reconciliation package on June 30, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

But Mullin’s resolution, while designed to offer more transparency and protect and redact any information on victims that may appear in the documents, is also meant to see if Senate Democrats are ready to put their money where their mouths are.

Last week, Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., tried to force a vote on a resolution that similarly would force the release of documents related to Epstein.

"If there is any evidence of a cover-up in the Epstein case, the public has a right to know. If there is a list, the public deserves to see it and Americans deserve to see the truth even if it’s not what Donald Trump and his elite friends want," he said on the Senate floor.

But Mullin blocked the move and charged that Gallego was just engaging in "political theater."

WATCH: NANCY PELOSI SILENT ON WHY BIDEN DID NOT RELEASE EPSTEIN FILES

Sen. Ruben Gallego

Sen. Ruben Gallego listens during a town hall at NOAH Cholla Health Center on March 17, 2025, in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

He argued that if Democrats were truly serious about uncovering the truth behind the Epstein files, why didn’t they do so when former President Joe Biden was in power?

"Where were they? Silent, doing nothing but covering up for an absent president," he said. "And now, all of a sudden, they want to talk about transparency. Maybe you can figure out who ran the White House the last four years, and now, all of a sudden, they want to make something of this."

It’s also the first action from a Senate Republican demanding that Epstein-related court documents be made public. And it comports with Trump’s direction to Attorney General Pam Bondi to "produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony."

However, that order already hit a snag on Wednesday, when a judge appointed by former President Barack Obama denied the Justice Department’s request to unseal court files on Epstein. 

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

