Mar-a-Lago-trespasser deported to China 2 years later

Yujing Zhang was turned over to immigration officials in December 2019 after serving her eight-month sentence

Associated Press
A Chinese businesswoman convicted of trespassing at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and lying to Secret Service agents was deported over the weekend, federal authorities said, more than two years after serving her sentence.

Zhang has repeatedly upheld her innocence despite facing up to six years in prison.

Zhang has repeatedly upheld her innocence despite facing up to six years in prison. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

Yujing Zhang was turned over to immigration officials in December 2019 after serving her eight-month sentence. But she was held at the Glades County Detention Center for three times as long as her prison term mainly because of deportation delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, immigration authorities told the Miami Herald.

FILE - In this April 15, 2019, file court sketch, Yujing Zhang, left, a Chinese woman charged with lying to illegally enter President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, listens to a hearing before Magistrate Judge William Matthewman in West Palm Beach, Fla. Zhang, 33, who is accused of trespassing at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club and lying to Secret Service agents will be tried by a jury after frustrating the federal judge hearing her case.  (Daniel Pontet via AP, File)

FILE - In this April 15, 2019, file court sketch, Yujing Zhang, left, a Chinese woman charged with lying to illegally enter President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, listens to a hearing before Magistrate Judge William Matthewman in West Palm Beach, Fla. Zhang, 33, who is accused of trespassing at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club and lying to Secret Service agents will be tried by a jury after frustrating the federal judge hearing her case.  (Daniel Pontet via AP, File)

At the time of her sentencing, the then 33-year-old Zhang went to Mar-a-Lago "to meet the president and family and just make friends." When an incredulous judge questioned her about whether she thought she could really meet the Trumps, Zhang laughed loudly and said she hoped to meet other people, too.

Zhang then told U.S. District Judge Roy Altman that the president told reporters that he had invited Zhang to Mar-a-Lago. But Altman said that was another lie.

It's unclear what Zhang's motives were, but the judge said it was clearly about more than getting a photo opportunity.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual spring dinner in Washington, April 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual spring dinner in Washington, April 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

After serving her sentence and while still detained by U.S. immigration officials, Zhang grew desperate to expedite her return to China. The newspaper reported she filed a petition in December 2020 to speed up the process, but was not successful.

This Monday, April 3, 2017, file photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

This Monday, April 3, 2017, file photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP)

Zhang wrote in English that she had been held at the Glades County Detention Center, had no money to call her family in China, and needed an attorney to gain her freedom and go home, according to court documents.

