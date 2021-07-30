Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House
Published

Secret Service arrests fence jumper outside White House

The individual didn't enter any Secret Service secure area

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Secret Service responds to person crossing perimeter outside White House Video

Secret Service responds to person crossing perimeter outside White House

A person is arrested by Secret Service after jumping a bike rack near Lafayette Park and Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House.

One individual has been arrested after jumping over a temporary perimeter outside of the White House Friday.

According to the Secret Service, the incident occurred around 11:27 am ET and on the south side of Lafayette Park. The temporary perimeter, a bike rack, was established for a repaving project on Pennsylvania Ave. 

They never gained entry to any Secret Service secure area. After Secret Service initially stopped the individual, they again tried to cross the perimeter and were arrested.

Some reporters posted video of the incident on Twitter.

PERSON JUMPS FENCE NEAR WHITE HOUSE, IS TACKLED BY SECRET SERVICE

"The individual was immediately stopped by Secret Service Uniformed Division personnel and was interviewed and released. A short time later, the individual again crossed the temporary perimeter on the south side of Lafayette Park and was arrested by Secret Service Uniformed Division personnel," read an announcement from the Secret Service.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The individual never gained entry to any Secret Service secure area.   No protectee movements were impacted," it added.

"As a matter of practice, the U.S. Secret Service does not release the names of individuals arrested."

Fox News' Cailin Kearns contributed reporting.

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DormanInDC or at facebook.com/SamDormanFoxNews

Your Money