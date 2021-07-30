Secret Service arrests fence jumper outside White House

One individual has been arrested after jumping over a temporary perimeter outside of the White House Friday.

According to the Secret Service, the incident occurred around 11:27 am ET and on the south side of Lafayette Park. The temporary perimeter, a bike rack, was established for a repaving project on Pennsylvania Ave.

They never gained entry to any Secret Service secure area. After Secret Service initially stopped the individual, they again tried to cross the perimeter and were arrested.

Some reporters posted video of the incident on Twitter.

PERSON JUMPS FENCE NEAR WHITE HOUSE, IS TACKLED BY SECRET SERVICE

"The individual was immediately stopped by Secret Service Uniformed Division personnel and was interviewed and released. A short time later, the individual again crossed the temporary perimeter on the south side of Lafayette Park and was arrested by Secret Service Uniformed Division personnel," read an announcement from the Secret Service.

"The individual never gained entry to any Secret Service secure area. No protectee movements were impacted," it added.

"As a matter of practice, the U.S. Secret Service does not release the names of individuals arrested."

Fox News' Cailin Kearns contributed reporting.