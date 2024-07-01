Kentucky Gov Beshear responds to rumors that he’ll run for president: 'It's flattering'

Kentucky Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters Monday that even though President Biden’s recent debate performance was "rough," he has no intention of sliding into presidential contention unless Biden bows out of the race.

Reporters asked Beshear what he thought about Biden's performance in last week’s debate and whether he should remain in the race.

"Well, the debate performance was rough. It was a very bad night for the president," the Kentucky governor said. "But he is still the candidate. Only he can make decisions about his future candidacy, so as long as he continues to be in the race, that’s important."

The question came just days after the first presidential debate between Biden and former President Trump, which left many Democrats shocked and concerned about the current president’s performance. Biden’s rambling answers and raspy voice raised concerns about his age, mental state and whether he is fit to serve another four years.

Following the debate, multiple Democrat figures and media outlets called for the current president to step out of the race and allow another Democrat to take the party’s spot at the top of the ticket.

When asked if he would slide into the slot if Biden were to bow out of the race, Beshear reiterated that only the president can determine his future as a candidate.

"He is the candidate, and as long as he is, I’m supporting him," Beshear said.

But he also told reporters that he was flattered when people mention his name as someone being considered to lead the party as a presidential candidate.

"I think it’s a reflection of all the good things going on in Kentucky. As compared to the rest of the country, the temperature’s been turned down here," Beshear said.

He explained that state Democrats and Republicans are excited about the jobs the state has created as well as the record-low unemployment and decreases in overdose deaths, among other things.

Beshear said he thinks the rest of the country is turning to the things being done in Kentucky, and he talked about how a Democrat governor and a Republican general assembly can get good results.

"I think the answer to that is everything is not partisan, and people are tired of the clashes, day in and day out," he said. "So, when they look at what we have done in Kentucky, they see a better future that’s beyond some of the back-and-forth that we see on the federal level."

Biden has not bowed out of the race, though he was reportedly humiliated by his debate performance and "devoid of confidence," according to an NBC News report that cited a person familiar with the president’s mood.

"It's a mess," the source reportedly told NBC News.



The outlet reported that several prominent Democrats expressed concern in private over Biden's chances of beating Trump in November after his debate performance. However, they remain steadfast in their support for Biden in public.

During a speech at a New Jersey fundraiser on Saturday, the president acknowledged he didn't have a "great night."

"Research during the debate shows us converting more undecided voters than Trump did, in large part because of his conduct on Jan. 6," he said. "People remember the bad things during his presidency."

Biden's campaign said it has raised $27 million since his debate performance.

Fox News Digital's Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.