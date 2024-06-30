Biden reportedly humiliated by debate performance, lacks confidence: 'It's a mess'

President Biden was reportedly humiliated by his debate performance on Thursday and was "devoid of confidence," according to reports.

"It's a mess," a person familiar with the president's mood after the debate told NBC News.

The outlet reported several prominent Democrats expressed concern in private over Biden's chances of beating Donald Trump in November following his debate performance. However, they remain steadfast in their support for Biden in public.

"The only person who has ultimate influence with him is the first lady," another person told the outlet. "If she decides there should be a change of course, there will be a change of course."

The president and his family are reportedly set to informally discuss the future of his campaign at Camp David on Sunday.

"Any discussion about the campaign is expected to be informal or an afterthought," the person close to the Biden family told NBC. "No one is sitting down for a formal or determinative discussion."



Biden addressed his debate performance at a rally in North Carolina on Friday.

"I know I'm not a young man. I don't walk as easy as I used to. I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to, but I know what I do know — I know how to tell the truth!" Biden told a crowd of supporters.

"I can do this job, because, quite frankly, the stakes are too high," Biden said during his speech. "Donald Trump is a genuine threat to this nation."

He also told the crowd that he wouldn't be running for re-election if he didn't think he could do the job.

During a speech at a New Jersey fundraiser on Saturday, the president acknowledged he didn't have a "great night."

"Research during the debate shows us converting more undecided voters than Trump did, in large part because of his conduct on Jan. 6," he said. "People remember the bad things during his presidency."

Biden's campaign said it has raised $27 million since his debate performance.

The next debate, hosted by ABC News, is scheduled for Sept. 10.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.