Karine Jean-Pierre refuses to answer question about Biden family's reported Chinese payments: 'Lies, and lies'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to answer a question Wednesday concerning the payments House Republicans say President Biden's family received from a Chinese energy company.

"House Oversight says they've got bank records showing a Chinese energy company paying three Biden family members through a third party. What were they paid for?" Fox News' Peter Doocy asked during the daily White House press briefing.

"Look, I'm just not going to respond to that from here," Jean-Pierre quickly responded. "Look, we have heard from House Republicans for years, and years, and years the inaccuracies and lies when it comes to this issue."

"I don't even know where to begin to even answer that question because, again, it's been lies, and lies, and inaccuracy for the past couple of years. And I'm just not going to get into it from here," she said.

Jean-Pierre's refusal to answer comes on the heels of the House Oversight Committee, led by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., revealing that financial records it obtained showed "at least three family members" received lucrative payments from a bank account belonging to a Biden business associate who partnered with Hunter Biden and Jim Biden, the president's brother, in a joint-venture called Sinohawk Holdings, which was meant to be a partnership with Chinese energy firm CEFC.

According to the records, the Biden family received $1 million in payments, although Biden denied that any payments were made when approached by a reporter about the topic last Friday.

Liberal news network CNN, however, admitted last week that the revelations certainly don’t "look good" for the Bidens as they face government investigations into their alleged corruption.

Comer has since called on Biden to correct his "dishonest" denial of the payments and has stood by the bank records his committee obtained. "The Committee is concerned about the national security implications of a President's or Vice President's immediate family receiving such lucrative financial deals form foreign nationals and foreign companies without any oversight," Comer wrote in a letter to Jean-Pierre on Tuesday.

