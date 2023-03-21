Comer demands Biden correct his 'dishonest' denial that family got $1M from Hunter's China deal

EXCLUSIVE: House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is demanding President Biden correct his "misleading and dishonest" denial that members of his family received more than $1 million from accounts related to Hunter Biden’s business associate and their Chinese business ventures in 2017.

Last week, Biden denied that his son Hunter, brother James, and daughter-in-law Hallie received lucrative payments from a bank account belonging to Rob Walker.

BIDEN FAMILY RECEIVED MORE THAN $1M FROM HUNTER ASSOCIATE AFTER 2017 CHINA WIRE: HOUSE OVERSIGHT

"That’s not true," Biden said, when asked about the payments.

But Comer, R-Ky., is calling on the White House to correct the record by March 27, and says bank records show the payments happened and that Hunter Biden's legal team has confirmed them.

"The Committee is concerned about the national security implications of a President's or Vice President's immediate family receiving such lucrative financial deals form foreign nationals and foreign companies without any oversight," Comer wrote in a letter to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Tuesday, exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital.

"President Biden’s statement was misleading and dishonest," Comer said, noting that the committee "received the bank documents from a financial institution pursuant to a subpoena."

The details of the payments to members of the Biden family came after the House Oversight Committee reviewed subpoenaed Bank of America records, which showed that on March 1, 2017, less than two months after then-Vice President Joe Biden left office, State Energy HK Limited, a Chinese company, wired $3 million to Robinson Walker, LLC.

HOUSE OVERSIGHT SEEKS TESTIMONY FROM HUNTER BIDEN PARTNER WHO TRANSFERRED $1M TO BIDEN FAMILY

After the $3 million wire from State Energy HK Limited, bank records revealed that members of the Biden family and their companies began receiving incremental payments over a period of approximately three months.

According to the records, Hallie Biden, the widow of President Biden’s late son Beau who was later romantically involved with Hunter, received a payment from Walker’s account in March 2017 for $25,000.

A bank account identified as an unknown "Biden" also received $70,000 from Robinson Walker, LLC between March and May of 2017.

HUNTER BIDEN: TREASURY TO GIVE HOUSE OVERSIGHT ACCESS TO SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY REPORTS, COMER SAYS

An account labeled "Owasco P.C.," which belonged to Hunter Biden, received $500,000 between March and May 2017.

An account labeled "JBBSR INC," which belonged to James Biden, received $360,000 between March and May 2017.

An account labeled "First Clearing, LLC" also received $100,000. Fox News Digital has confirmed that account belonged to Hunter Biden.

Beyond the financial records to dispute Biden’s statement, Comer pointed to a statement made by Hunter Biden's legal team, which confirmed the payments.

"Further undercutting President Biden’s assertion, Hunter Biden’s legal team publicly acknowledged he was involved in a ‘joint venture’ with an 'energy company in China’ and ‘shared' his portion of the funds with James and Hallie Biden," Comer wrote to Jean-Pierre.

Comer was referring to the statement by a spokesperson for Hunter Biden’s legal team, who said: "Hunter Biden, a private citizen with every right to pursue his own business endeavors, joined several business partners in seeking a joint venture with a privately-owned, legitimate energy company in China."

"As part of that joint venture, Hunter received his portion of good faith seed funds which he shared with his uncle, James Biden, and Hallie Biden, with whom he was involved with at the time, and sharing expenses," the spokesperson said.

HUNTER BIDEN: SUBPOENAED BANK OF AMERICA RECORDS OPENED 'NEW AVENUES' OF INVESTIGATION, HOUSE OVERSIGHT SAYS

Comer wrote that "despite the overwhelming evidence, President Biden continues to deny his family’s involvement in suspicious foreign financial transactions."

"The American people deserve honest and transparent answers from President Biden related to his family’s questionable foreign business deals," Comer wrote.

"The Committee requests that you, as President Biden’s Press Secretary, correct his March 17, 2023, statement that the evidence from the bank records is ‘not true’ or explain, in detail, which financial transactions in the chart below that he is disputing," Comer continued, attaching a list of the bank records. "We ask that you provide a correction to President Biden's statement by March 27, 2023."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Comer continues to investigate whether President Biden has been involved in or has knowledge of his family's foreign business dealings.

The president has repeatedly denied having conversations with Hunter Biden about his business ventures and has denied being involved in them.

HUNTER BIDEN ASSOCIATE TEXTS HINT AT PUSH TO ‘GET JOE INVOLVED,’ MAKE IT LOOK LIKE ‘TRULY FAMILY BUSINESS’

Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation since 2018.

Fox News first reported the existence of some type of investigation involving Hunter Biden in October 2020, ahead of the last presidential election. It became known then that the FBI had subpoenaed the laptop purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden in the course of an existing money laundering investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hunter Biden confirmed the investigation into his "tax affairs" in December 2020, after his father was elected president.

The investigation is being led by Trump-appointed Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss.