Rep. Comer hammers media for silence on China payouts to Bidens: 'Where are the fact-checkers?'

Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, demanded an apology from President Biden, claiming he knowingly lied to the public about Chinese-linked payments to Biden family members. On "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday, Comer, R-Ky., sent a message to the White House that this issue isn't going away and called on the mainstream media to cover the bank records obtained by the committee.

REP. JAMES COMER: It's rich that the president just stood there and lied to the American people. It's also rich that the mainstream media hasn't called him out on it. Where are the fact-checkers? They've gone for years now saying that this is Russian disinformation that the Bidens were involved in influence peddling. Then when the laptop surfaced, obviously, they said that wasn't real, that had been compromised. Well, now I have subpoenaed bank records to prove that the family took over $1,000,000 from a Chinese Communist Party-backed energy company for no apparent reason. And he's still denying it. He's still lying about it. So, yes, we expect an apology from Joe Biden. We're disappointed, but not shocked that the mainstream media has turned a blind eye to this.

But my message to the White House is this isn't going away. There are other bank records. There are other potential business, quote-unquote, deals that your family had made with China and other adversarial countries around the world. We're going to get the truth out and there's going to come a point to where eventually, the mainstream media is not going to be able to let him stand up there and lie to the American people about the fact that his family's taken millions and millions of dollars from our adversary.

Last week, Biden denied that his son Hunter, brother James, and daughter-in-law Hallie received lucrative payments from a bank account belonging to Rob Walker.

"That’s not true," Biden said, when asked about the payments.

But Comer, R-Ky., is calling on the White House to correct the record by March 27, and says bank records show the payments happened and that Hunter Biden's legal team has confirmed them.

"The Committee is concerned about the national security implications of a President's or Vice President's immediate family receiving such lucrative financial deals form foreign nationals and foreign companies without any oversight," Comer wrote in a letter to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Tuesday, exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.