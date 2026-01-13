Bipartisan lawmakers propose bill to block military action against NATO members amid threats to take Greenland

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is introducing a bill aimed at restricting any unauthorized military action by President Donald Trump, amid growing debate over his comments about acquiring Greenland "one way or the other."

Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass., is leading the legislation along with Reps. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., and Don Bacon, R-Neb., according to POLITICO.

"This is about our fundamental shared goals and our fundamental security, not just in Europe, but in the United States itself," Keating said in a statement to the outlet.

The group involved in the effort is soliciting broader support for the legislation and say they hope additional Republicans will back the effort to restrict funding for any unauthorized military action against U.S. allies.

In a letter to colleagues, Keating said "this legislation takes a clear stand against such action and further supports NATO allies and partners," according to POLITICO.

While the measure does not specifically name any specific countries, it is clearly in response to Trump’s repeated threats against Greenland.

Keating said the decision to omit Greenland's name was meant to broaden the legislation’s focus. He said he met with the Danish Ambassador and the head of Greenland representation.

"This isn’t just about Greenland. This is about our security," Keating said.

Keating also said he believes slashing funding is the most impactful way to disincentivize Trump administration officials from taking action.

"War powers are important, but we’ve seen with Democratic and Republican presidents that that’s not as effective," he said. "It’s hard to get around having no funds or not allowing personnel to do it."

This comes after the Senate advanced a bipartisan resolution last week that would limit Trump’s ability to conduct further attacks against Venezuela after the U.S. military's recent move to strike the country and capture its president, Nicolás Maduro . The Upper Chamber could pass the measure later this week, although its future in the House remains uncertain despite some support from Republicans.

On Greenland, administration officials are openly weighing options such as military force to take the Danish territory, a move that would violate NATO’s Article V, which states that an attack on one member is an attack on all of them and could end the alliance of more than 75 years.

"We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not," Trump said on Friday. "Because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor."

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and four party leaders reaffirmed last week that the self-governing island has no interest in becoming part of the U.S.

"We don’t want to be Americans, we don’t want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders," the leaders said, adding that Greenland’s "future must be decided by the Greenlandic people."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as well as the leaders of Italy, Spain and Poland, also signed a letter stating: "Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland."

The chance of expanding U.S. control over Greenland has drawn mixed reactions from Congress. While most Democrats have opposed the idea, some Republicans have voiced support for pursuing closer ties with the territory.

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., who introduced legislation to make it the 51st U.S. state, although he said the best way to acquire Greenland is voluntarily.

"I think it is in the world's interest for the United States to exert sovereignty over Greenland," Fine told Fox News Digital.