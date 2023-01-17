Joe Rogan slams China-funded Biden think tank where classified documents were found

Joe Rogan ripped President Biden over his classified documents scandal in multiple episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, expressing shock that the think tank where some of Biden's classified materials were discovered received tens of millions of dollars from China.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate Biden's handling of classified documents after two caches of classified documents from Biden's time as vice president were found in the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., as well as the president's private residence In Wilmington, Delaware. The White House has insisted Biden has been transparent with the document discoveries, noting that the president's attorneys immediately turned over the materials to the Justice Department, although the document discoveries were kept secret for months before being disclosed to the public.

Last week, while interviewing former CIA covert operations officer and CEO of Portman Square Group Mike Baker, Rogan was floored by a New York Post report that the Penn Biden Center received tens of millions of dollars in "gifts" from anonymous Chinese donors.

"So the Chinese might be funding a think tank that has classified documents?" Rogan said. "$54 million in Chinese gifts donated to UPenn, home of the Biden Center. What the f---, man? $54 million in gifts. This is just like, you know, yo-yos, and s---. Xboxes, beer koozies. What the f--- are they giving them?"

Baker and Rogan agreed that the Chinese funding for the Penn Biden Center may be a bigger story than the 10 pages of classified documents discovered in Biden's old office there.

"What’s crazy is that the documents being there are the big story, not that China gave them 50 plus million dollars," Rogan said. "That’s a big g------ story. And that seems to be par for the course, right?"

Rogan questioned if the policies put forward by the think tank were influenced by donations received. "So this Biden Penn think tank, what did they promote?" Rogan said. "Like, what did they, let’s see if we can find out what $54 million from China gets you."

Later on Saturday, Rogan told comedians Matt McCusker and Shane Gillis he doesn't know much about politics, "but if I had to guess, they're trying to get rid of [Biden]."

"My guess would be they’re trying to get rid of him, if all of a sudden his own aides are sending these, instead of like taking these classified documents which you have located and go, ‘Well, let’s not do that again’, and f---ing locking them up somewhere," Rogan said. "His own aides? That sounds sus."

"No one self reported that f---ing laptop," Rogan continued, referring to Hunter Biden's laptop. "They got a hold of the social media companies and lied to them. They did whatever the f--- they could to keep that from happening. And even this, they discovered this before the midterms. They didn’t release the information until after the midterms."