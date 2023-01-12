Joe Rogan puts leftist mega-donor George Soros on blast: 'He wants cities to fall apart, crime to flourish'

Joe Rogan and a former CIA agent roasted liberal mega-donor George Soros on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, posted on Wednesday.

Rogan spoke about controversial Democratic mega-donors with former CIA covert operations officer, and current CEO of Portman Square Group, Mike Baker. The conversation turned to Soros and his influence on local politicians.

"I had a conversation with the governor of Texas about him, with Greg Abbott, where he was explaining to me what George Soros does, and it’s f---ing terrifying that he donates money to a very progressive, very leftist - whether it’s a D.A. or whatever politician, and then funds someone who is even further left than them to go against them," Rogan noted. "He just keeps moving it along, so he’s playing like a global game and that he enjoys doing it."

GEORGE SOROS CAN INFLUENCE GLOBAL MEDIA WITH TIES TO AT LEAST 253 ORGANIZATIONS, STUDY FINDS

Baker observed that Soros demonstrated an insightful knowledge of where the power to change society on the ground level really lies.

"It’s telling, right? He understood early on where you wanted to seize power, right? Sometimes you think ,‘A senator, that’s the pinnacle of success,’ well, it’s not, really. It’s the D.A.’s, and it’s the state level politicians. That’s where real change occurs and where things can happen," he noted.

"Or real corrosion," Rogan replied. "That’s what’s scary, is that it seems like he funds corrosion, it’s like he wants these cities to fall apart, he wants crime to flourish, it’s almost like he’s an evil person in a Batman movie."

Baker noted that Soros "made his real fortune by almost busting the Bank of England. He’s not out there for truth and justice."

Rogan then proceeded, in a mocking tone, to read an article from late 2021 about how Soros had begun backing a media firm to "combat disinformation."

"Good Information Inc. aims to fund and scale businesses that cut through echo chambers with fact-based information," Rogan sarcastically read. He continued: "As part of its mission, it plans to invest in local news companies."

SECRETIVE SOROS-FUNDED GROUP WORKS BEHIND THE SCENES WITH BIDEN ADMIN ON POLICY, DOCUMENTS SHOW

Rogan noted, "It’s all very weird. This guy has obviously been involved in politics at a very high level for decades and decades, and it seems like it’s his fun little game."

Baker observed that Soros "likes being the puppet master, he likes pulling strings, he likes having that influence, that impact."

Rogan insisted that an odd aspect is how Soros is "uniquely public about it," and later asked, "What’s his endgame?"

The conversation went deeper into how people learned about the importance of local politicians in recent years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baker said he noticed a heightened "awareness" of people toward "the importance of knowing who your city council is or knowing who your state congressman is or the head of the PTA, whatever it might be, and being aware of the importance of that," because "if you want to bitch and moan, your obligation on the other side is you have got to take part."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Rogan agreed, "I don’t think people realized the implications that it had on their actual lives, with politicians, what rules people could and couldn’t enact until the pandemic, until they shut down businesses, shut down restaurants, mandated certain things, mandated vaccines for children’s schools."

He then added, "When you saw politicians doing things like that, that’s when people started freaking out, like, 'I didn’t know you guys had that kinda f---ing power.'"