Joe Rogan scorches 'liberal robot zombie' phenomenon that brainwashes people: 'Can’t think for themselves'

Comedians Matt McCusker and Shane Gillis jointed "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast on Saturday to talk about how media and academia turn people into mindless servants of the establishment.

Rogan spoke with the comedians, one of whom had been infamously canceled by Saturday Night Live for past offensive humor. Rogan brought up a viral video showing political performance artist Alex Stein trolling an activist, "This right-wing comedian, he goes to one of these Ukraine protests and he brings a homeless guy, and he says ‘my wife’s boyfriend is homeless, why don’t you help him and the homeless people here?’"

Rogan followed up by recounting how the activist tried to persuade Stein and the ostensibly homeless man, "The guy, like, tries to engage about the problems with Ukraine," later adding, "this guy is, like, that liberal. That liberal robot zombie repeating sh** that he saw on CNBC, just saying it."

Gillis suggested any activist that invested is beyond help, "That guy is gone, anybody out there is gone," later specifying, "that guy holding up a Ukraine and American flag, that’s an insane person."

McCusker asked if there is a large phenomenon of people who do not think for themselves.

"A lot of people can’t think for themselves," Rogan answered. "Not only that, but they have had jobs where they have been forced to, like, all day every day follow the rules, listen to the boss, be told when to show up, what to do, then you get into this drone mindset, and then it becomes an ideology that everybody in your business shares, and you have to share that ideology, or you get pushed out into the fringes of the social group."

Rogan added that people will then resort to political protesting outside of work as a means of getting "brownie points" within their workplace.

After discussing how similar phenomena occur among left and right-wing politics, including religion, the conversation focused on how it affects youth today.

"You can get sucked into anything," Rogan warned. "If you’re in it when you’re young, you’re indoctrinated, that’s how every f***ing cult does it."

McCusker noted that today’s political indoctrination is more insidious, "They got young kids badly, though, they somehow hijacked the definition of being cool, it’s like ‘you have got to love government and big corporations, and then you’re cool!’"

Rogan replied, "I don’t think that’s sustainable, they’re going to get their dreams shattered over and over and over again, and they’re going to come out of it on the other side and realize they got f***ed."

"Putting your faith in the pharmaceutical drug companies and the government and then the climate crisis crew that’s trying to make money off that. All of it is just like - you’re carrying water for people that have been stealing money forever. Forever and ever and ever on both sides," he said.