Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court
Published

Supreme Court doesn't rule in case that could overturn Roe v. Wade, extending wait for blockbuster decision

The justices released decisions in multiple cases Monday, but the case expected to overturn Roe v. Wade was not among them

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Supreme Court Monday did not issue a ruling in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, prolonging for at least one more week the wait for its opinion which is expected to overturn the right to an abortion.

Last month, Politico published a leaked draft opinion which indicated the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that established a federal right to an abortion. 

The justices released decisions in multiple cases Monday, but Dobbs was not among them. There's now approximately a month left in the court's current term. A ruling in Dobbs is expected to come by either late June or early July. 

Supreme Court Police officers guard a barrier between anti-abortion and pro-abortion rights protesters outside the court building, ahead of arguments in the Mississippi abortion rights case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supreme Court Police officers guard a barrier between anti-abortion and pro-abortion rights protesters outside the court building, ahead of arguments in the Mississippi abortion rights case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

The court ruled in three cases Monday. One was a bankruptcy law case involving a trustee for the defunct tech store Circuit City, another was a Florida-based case on Medicaid and a third was a labor dispute involving Southwest Airlines and a worker who wanted to sue the airline over allegedly lacking overtime wages rather than go to arbitration. 

The Dobbs case stems from a dispute over a Mississippi law which bans abortion after 15 weeks. Argued in December, the case is seen as the biggest test yet for how the new 6-3 Republican-appointed majority on the court – capped with the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in 2020 – will handle major controversial issues.

As the Supreme Court continues to finalize its ruling in Dobbs and several other cases before its summer recess, the investigation into who leaked the draft opinion by court officials is ongoing. 

"To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way," Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement in May. 

  • Supreme Court protest
    Image 1 of 2

    A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington following reports of a leaked draft opinion by the court overturning Roe v. Wade.  (AP Photo/Anna Johnson)

  • In this April 23, 2021, file photo members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington.
    Image 2 of 2

    FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

"This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here," he added. "I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The probe intensified in recent days, a source familiar with it confirmed to Fox News last week. Officials were "in the process" of having law clerks turn over personal cellphone records and sign affidavits. It was unclear the precise extent and scope of the information being sought of the clerks. Also unclear is whether there has been compliance, or whether some clerks will resist and seek legal representation.

Fox News' Shannon Bream and Bill Mears contributed to this report. 

Tyler Olson covers politics for Fox News Digital. You can contact him at tyler.olson@fox.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.

More from Politics