Kavanaugh assassination attempt ignored by Sunday shows

The news of the assassination attempt against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was ignored by all the Sunday political shows on ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN.

Early Wednesday, two U.S. Marshals witnessed a suspect dressed in black clothing exit a taxi in front of Kavanaugh’s Montgomery County home with a backpack and suitcase. Shortly afterwards, the suspect, identified as Nicholas John Roske, called 911 to report he was experiencing suicidal thoughts and intended to kill Kavanaugh in response to the Supreme Court draft opinion leak from May.

Police officers arrested Roske after the call and apprehended several items including a black tactical chest rig and tactical knife, Glock 17 pistol with two magazines and ammunition, pepper spray, and zip ties.

In the following days after the assassination attempt, mainstream media largely underplayed the news, instead suggesting that "both sides" of the abortion debate are guilty of violent rhetoric.

By Sunday morning, the story was ignored by all the major Sunday shows except for "Fox News Sunday."

Most Sunday morning attention was given to discussing Thursday’s Jan. 6 congressional hearings which had received massive promotion by liberal hosts and Democrat politicians. The hearings aired on a rare primetime schedule with reports that a former ABC News executive was hired to help produce the event.

The assassination attempt against Kavanaugh followed weeks of heated rhetoric from Democrats and media pundits lambasting conservative Supreme Court justices for the potential ruling on a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. Pro-choice protests have also persistently protested in front of the justices’ private homes despite federal law preventing attempts to "influence" a court case.

Kavanaugh himself has been targeted by the mainstream media since his original confirmation in 2018.

On "Fox News Sunday," host Bret Baer confronted Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., on whether violent rhetoric influenced the thwarted attack. While Coons did not single out Democrats, he called for a reduction in the "level" of our political rhetoric.

"I think all of us need to reduce the level of our rhetoric and be mindful of the fact that stirring up potential violence is not a good or constructive thing to be doing at this moment in our country, by any political leader," he stated.

The ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the case that could overturn Roe v. Wade, is expected to be announced this month.