‘Hunter Biden’ X account debuts with eyebrow-raising claim as GOP lawmakers pile on

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A newly active X account bearing former first son Hunter Biden’s name drew mockery from GOP lawmakers and prominent social media personalities after posting its first message Tuesday.

"Your laptop’s reputation precedes you," Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn wrote in response to the "@HunterBiden" account.

Fox News Digital reached out to X and Hunter Biden's art gallery to verify if the account belongs to the former president’s son, but did not receive confirmation. The account has garnered thousands of followers and interactions since Tuesday, when it launched its first message.

"I'm Hunter Biden. You've never actually heard from me," the account blaring the former first son's name posted.

The account's profile reads: "Artist. Author. Recovery Advocate."

HUNTER BIDEN HELPED MAKE CAMPAIGN DECISIONS, WAS MAJOR FIXTURE IN FATHER'S ORBIT, AUTHOR SAYS

Hunter, 56, has re-emerged in the public spotlight as he attempts to rebuild his image following years of controversy involving drug addiction, legal troubles and scrutiny surrounding his personal life.

The X account, @HunterBiden, was first launched in 2013, according to a Fox News Digital review, but posted its first public message on Tuesday. Hunter Biden's art gallery website is linked to the X account, while the art gallery's website links to the X account, a YouTube page and a Substack account.

The tweet sparked a wave of mockery aimed at the younger Biden, as well as a handful of accounts quipping that the former first son would allegedly launch a 2028 run.

"We’ve heard plenty," said Republican Indiana Sen. Jim Banks responded to the account.

"Trust me, we've heard and seen ENOUGH from you," Republican Missouri Rep. Jason Smith chimed in.

Other social media users quickly piled onto the alleged Hunter Biden post, resurfacing past controversies and even floating him as a potential political candidate.

"Oh this oughta be good," said conservative commentator Nick Sortor in an X response.

"Very real chance he doesn’t remember that we have, in fact, heard from him in hours of podcasting before now," said Fox News contributor Mary Katharine Ham.

"The 2028 Dark Horse Candidate," wrote one X user, while another added "He’s running."

MAMDANI’S WIFE’S 'STUDENT SKETCHBOOK’ ART IS HUNTER BIDEN EFFECT ALL OVER AGAIN, SAYS US ARTIST

Additionally, Candace Owens tagged the X account in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Hunter Biden, who is continuing a media tour following years of controversy while under the public spotlight.

The @HunterBiden account reposted the video, writing, "She’s got questions. I’ve got answers. Thursday."

JOE BIDEN POSES WITH HUNTER'S CHINESE BUSINESS ASSOCIATES IN NEWLY SURFACED PHOTOS: 'INCREDIBLY DAMNING'

HUNTER BIDEN'S FINANCIAL WOES REVEALED IN NEW MOTION TO DROP LAWSUIT: 'SIGNIFICANT DEBT'

Hunter Biden has been involved in a string of controversies spanning his foreign business dealings, tax and gun charges, and scrutiny tied to his family’s political connections.

Hunter received a pardon from President Joe Biden for any offense he "has committed or may have committed" from Jan. 1, 2014, to Dec. 1, 2024, before his father left office.

In September 2024, Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to nine federal tax charges in California for a scheme evading over $1.4 million in taxes from 2016 to 2019. He was also convicted in Delaware in June 2024 for lying on a federal form about his drug use to purchase a firearm in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Hunter published a memoir titled "Beautiful Things: A Memoir" in 2021 which details his battle with severe substance abuse and family tragedies from his own perspective.