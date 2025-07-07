Hunter Biden helped make campaign decisions, was major fixture in father's orbit, author says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hunter Biden, former President Joe Biden's son, helped make campaign decisions and often sat in on phone calls alongside his father, Wall Street Journal reporter and author Josh Dawsey told ABC News on Sunday.

"What we found out over the course of reporting for our book is, Hunter Biden [was] a major figure in the president's orbit," Dawsey said during ABC's "This Week." "He was often on these calls, he would pipe in to calls, he was helping him make campaign decisions, and the president was very concerned about his son. It was one of the things that was an albatross on him as he tried to run for re-election."

Dawsey spoke to ABC News host George Stephanopoulos, who asked the reporter to discuss his new book, "2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America," and about reporting that Hunter was a "burden" on his father's re-election efforts.

"One of the scenes in the book is that the president has a big month ahead in June of 2024. He has European. He, he has the first debate with Donald Trump, as you saw that didn't go so well. But the thing he's telling his friends he's always concerned about is that his son is not convicted in this court," the reporter said.

"He's just constantly worried about him, he thinks that the prosecutors are trying to break him and, as you see, ultimately, he decides to pardon his son," Dawsey continued after noting Biden offered to testify for Hunter.

The Wall Street Journal published an excerpt from Dawsey's book, which he wrote with reporters Tyler Pager of The New York Times and Isaac Arnsdorf of the Washington Post, on Thursday.

The excerpt revealed that Hunter told people that he had an interest in his father abandoning his presidential campaign.

"Hunter called in from Los Angeles and made clear that he supported whatever decision his father made. But he told him, ‘I sure would love having you back.’ What Hunter meant was that being president took up all his father’s time. He often told people that he had more of an interest in his father abandoning his campaign than anyone," the book excerpt, published by the Journal, read .

Biden exited the race in July 2024 after his disastrous debate performance against President Donald Trump and subsequent pressure from top Democrats to drop his re-election bid.