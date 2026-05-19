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Midterm Elections

Trump's endorsement put to the test in Alabama Senate runoff to replace Tuberville

Tuberville's decision to run for governor created a vacancy that drew a crowded 7-candidate field in Alabama

By Alex Miller Fox News
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Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville announces gubernatorial bid for the Yellowhammer State Video

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville announces gubernatorial bid for the Yellowhammer State

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville details his run for Alabama governor and his remaining tenure in Congress on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

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Alabama is one step closer to anointing the Republican successor to Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

But determining which candidate will come out on top is still weeks away, given that Tuberville’s decision to run for governor and vacate his Senate seat ignited a crowded race to replace him. And in Alabama, if a candidate doesn’t get a majority of votes, a runoff is triggered.

Out of the field of Republican hopefuls, Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., and former Navy SEAL Jared Hudson emerged from the seven-way clash. They will again square off on June 16.

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President Donald Trump arriving at Joint Base Andrews on Air Force One

President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Air Force One on May 15, 2026, returning from Beijing where he met with China's President Xi Jinping. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

It will also be another test of President Donald Trump's endorsement power in Alabama, where his track record has not been 100%.

Moore, who announced his candidacy to Fox News Digital last year, has Trump’s backing. It’s an endorsement he re-upped during a recent tele-rally urging support for the three-term member of the House.

"He’s a true America First Patriot who’s been with me from the very beginning," Trump said during the rally.

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Moore, who is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and a self-styled fiscal hawk, has a long-standing history of supporting Trump. Indeed, he was the first elected official in the country to endorse Trump during his first run for office in 2015.

"I think my number one job is to protect the people's liberty and to support the president in that process," Moore told Fox News Digital last year. "And so, for us, it's an opportunity to continue to fight for the America First agenda, and also make sure we have conservatives in the Senate from Alabama that are truly the voice of the people."

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Rep. Barry Moore saluting during the National Anthem at Fiserv Forum

Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., salutes during the national anthem during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 18, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images)

Hudson narrowly squeaked into the second place spot against Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall in a race that wasn't locked in until several hours after polls closed.

Marshall had a stronger name ID heading into the race, and has served as the Yellowhammer State's top law enforcement officer since 2017.

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And most recently, he made waves after demanding that a federal court in Alabama adhere to the Supreme Court’s recent redistricting decision in Louisiana and allow the state’s maps drawn during the 2020 cycle to be used on primary day.

But it wasn't enough to best either Moore or Hudson. And the winner of that contest next month will face the Democratic candidate, either Everett Wess and Dakarai Larriett, who are similarly headed for a runoff race.

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

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