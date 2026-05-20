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Ilhan Omar

Omar breaks silence on alleged fraud connections in statement pointing to Trump admin: 'Flat out false'

Minnesota congresswoman says 'any claim that I had knowledge of this scheme is flat-out false' in new statement

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
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Ilhan Omar under new investigation over finances Video

Ilhan Omar under new investigation over finances

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., faces a new investigation by the House Ethics Committee into her finances, stemming from a controversial change in her financial disclosures. The revision drastically cut her family's reported wealth from up to $30 million to less than $100,000. Minnesota State Representative Kristin Robbins demands answers from Omar, whose sponsored MEALS Act was also implicated in a $250 million fraud.

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FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is speaking out over mounting questions from critics about her possible connection to the massive Feeding Our Future fraud scandal in Minnesota and suggested the Trump administration bears responsibility. 

"Any claim that I had knowledge of this scheme is flat-out false," the Minnesota congresswoman said in a written statement to Fox News Digital on Wednesday. 

"The MEALS Act was signed into law by President Trump and passed with bipartisan support as part of a broader legislative package. Trump’s USDA Secretary set the regulatory framework during the rollout of the program. I have always championed feeding kids and will continue to ensure our children do not go hungry."

Omar went on to say that the "moment this fraud came to light" she "immediately sent a letter to the USDA Secretary demanding answers and accountability."

ILHAN OMAR PRESSED TO EXPLAIN HOW FRAUD IN MINNESOTA GOT 'SO OUT OF CONTROL'

Omar and Trump split

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., responded Wednesday to allegations tied to the Feeding Our Future scandal, calling the claims "flat-out false" and blaming President Donald Trump for signing the MEALS Act into law. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"As I stated from the beginning, stealing millions of dollars under the guise of feeding hungry children to bankroll lavish lifestyles and extravagant expenses is reprehensible," Omar said. "I’m grateful that Aimee Bock and every individual involved in this abhorrent scheme are being held accountable for defrauding taxpayers and betraying vulnerable children." 

Omar’s comment comes after she faced mounting pressure to explain her knowledge of and connections to the scandal that cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Minnesota House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee invited Omar to testify about what she knew but says she never responded, which prompted an effort to subpoena information from her. That effort was blocked by Democrats on the committee.

JD VANCE SAYS DOJ LOOKING INTO IF ILHAN OMAR COMMITTED IMMIGRATION FRAUD AMID BROTHER-MARRIAGE ALLEGATIONS

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar speaking at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis

Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis, Minn., on Jan. 28, 2026. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Just last week, the committee released its final report that accused Gov. Tim Walz’s administration of fostering a "culture of tolerance" that allowed fraudsters to steal billions in taxpayer dollars overall.

The report offered a strong critique of Omar, asserting that her MEALS Act, implemented into the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, "took the guardrails off" federal nutrition programs by allowing for-profit restaurants to participate and permitting "grab-and-go" flexibilities that made it nearly impossible to verify if children were actually being fed by the Feeding Our Future program.

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JD Vance senses 'something fishy' with Ilhan Omar Video

The committee’s Republican chair, state Rep. Kristin Robbins, has suggested that Congress should take action to enforce the subpoena and get more answers about questions related to Omar’s alleged association with convicted fraudsters, her public promotion of a Minneapolis restaurant that later became linked to the program, along with communication and meeting records with the Minnesota Department of Education and constituents.  

"She only sent a letter once the fraud was exposed," Robbins told Fox News Digital in response to Omar's statement.

"Prior to that, she sent letters urging the administration to keep the waivers in place — allowing the fraud to continue. Sounds like revisionist history. I don't buy it at all."

Earlier this month, Fox News Digital reported that a former Omar staffer sent an email to the committee also pointing to Trump's USDA during his first term and downplaying the potential negative impact of Omar's MEALS Act legislation.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and USDA for comment.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

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