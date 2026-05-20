Cuban ex-President Raul Castro indicted on charges including murder, conspiracy to kill US nationals

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Former Cuban President Raúl Castro has been indicted in connection to his alleged role in the 1996 downing of two planes operated by the Miami-based exile group Brothers to the Rescue.

The indictment was unsealed on Wednesday. Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and other officials are expected to make the announcement in Miami.

The charges include conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals, destruction of aircraft and murder.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.