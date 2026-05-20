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Cuba

Cuban ex-President Raul Castro indicted on charges including murder, conspiracy to kill US nationals

By Robert McGreevy , David Spunt , Bill Mears , Jake Gibson Fox News
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WATCH LIVE: DOJ expected to announce indictment against former Cuban President Raúl Castro Video

WATCH LIVE: DOJ expected to announce indictment against former Cuban President Raúl Castro

Acting AG Todd Blanche makes an announcement in Miami in conjunction with a ceremony to honor the victims of the Brothers to the Rescue Murders of 1996.

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Former Cuban President Raúl Castro has been indicted in connection to his alleged role in the 1996 downing of two planes operated by the Miami-based exile group Brothers to the Rescue.

The indictment was unsealed on Wednesday. Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and other officials are expected to make the announcement in Miami.

Cuba's President Raul Castro speaking at the Cuban Communist Party Congress in Havana

Cuba's President Raul Castro addresses the Cuban Communist Party Congress in Havana, Cuba, in a file photo from April 16, 2016. (Ismael Francisco/Cubadebate/AP)

The charges include conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals, destruction of aircraft and murder.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

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