WATCH: Duffy flips script on Dem senators with pointed questions about their own campaign cash

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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy turned the tables on two Democratic senators who accused him of allowing companies under his oversight to bankroll his "Great American Road Trip," firing back by highlighting donations they received from industries and groups tied to policies they regulate.

In celebration of America's 250th birthday, the bipartisan America 250 commission sanctioned Duffy's participation in a 10-state road trip with his family to encourage tourism. The expedition was funded by the nonprofit organization "The Great American Roadtrip," which received donations from major travel and car companies including Toyota, Boeing and Enterprise. Duffy's road trip was turned into a five-part YouTube series.

During a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing Tuesday, Sens. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., argued that donations tied to Duffy’s "Great American Road Trip" raised concerns about corporate influence over Duffy while Americans grapple with high gas prices.

"You've been recording a promo of yourself and not working to lower the cost, so this show is incredibly out of touch with where Americans are," Murray said. "It really raises some serious ethics concerns about who you answer to, because the people organizing your show solicited corporate sponsors and promised rewards at each level of funding."

SEAN DUFFY: TAKE A GREAT AMERICAN ROAD TRIP AND REDISCOVER OUR AMAZING COUNTRY

Duffy denied that promises were made to corporate sponsors of the nonprofit. However, Murray referenced a pitch deck released by the nonprofit outlining perks associated with different donation levels. At the highest level, donors are guaranteed placement of their logo in up to 10 produced videos and six VIP invitations to receptions, roundtables and networking events hosted by the nonprofit.

"If someone from the health care industry gives you $2 million, what do they get for it?" Duffy countered to Murray, referring to campaign donations.

"You have jurisdiction," Duffy continued. "I do not. You have jurisdiction. $2 million to put your face on TV, to buy steak dinners. Dinners, to go on vacation."

Duffy then rattled off specific donation amounts Murray has received from major healthcare corporations.

"Pfizer gave you $102,000," Duffy said.

Like Murray, Gillibrand branded Duffy's participation in "The Great American Roadtrip" as a vacation for Duffy and his family.

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"It shouldn't be paid for by people that you have oversight you that you oversee," Gillibrand told Duffy.

Duffy then noted that Gillibrand's campaign has received $7 million in political contributions from law firms and attorney groups.

But Gillibrand said her donations had "nothing to do with" the topic at hand.

"This hearing is about you and this administration," Gillibrand told Duffy. "This hearing, you are the witness. I am not the witness."

Duffy accused Gillibrand of flying private, eating steak dinners and vacationing on the dime of law firms and legal groups.

Gillibrand denied ever having flown private. However, in 2022, Gillibrand spent the second most in Congress on chartered flights, according to Newsweek. The senator's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

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In both exchanges, Duffy defended his participation in "The Great American Roadtrip," arguing it is about bringing Americans together.

"As we can see from this hearing, there's a lot of partisanship in America," Duffy said. "Seeing your country, experiencing your country through the window of a car is a beautiful thing. It actually unites America."