Mamdani’s wife’s 'student sketchbook’ art is Hunter Biden effect all over again, says US artist

Rama Duwaji, the wife of New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, is reminiscent of Hunter Biden, according to a leading U.S. artist, because of her rising profile, connections and politically charged "sketches."

"She will be vastly promoted by the art establishment because of who she is and what she is communicating," conservative political artist Jon McNaughton told Fox News Digital.

His comments came after Duwaji had been sharing her mostly black-and-white drawings online for months.

"In the art world, who you are can have a huge effect on marketability. Just look at Hunter Biden," he added. "Hunter gained notoriety for his art through his political connections."

As democratic socialist Mamdani, 34, was about to be elected as New York City mayor, Duwaji shared a post on Instagram about art.

"Things I saw in October that made me want to make art," she wrote, before listing 14 artistic items she enjoyed.

"I don’t recall seeing an elected official’s spouse do this," said McNaughton. "They seem like a couple that share the same values and politics. Her art is likely to resonate with those who elected him," he added. "It feels like a student sketchbook of ideas."

The former president’s son, meanwhile, launched his own art career in 2021, exhibiting abstract works.

His paintings reportedly sold for as much as $500,000, per The Washington Post.

In an interview with The New York Times, Hunter said painting "put my energy towards something positive."

"It keeps me away from people and places where I shouldn't be," he added.

Despite maintaining a low profile during her husband's campaign, Duwaji stirred some controversy when she shared an Instagram post in October of a Palestinian influencer known for celebrating Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks, according to media reports.

Per the New York Post, the Brooklyn-based animator and illustrator posted an image honoring Saleh al-Jafarawi. She reportedly captioned her post, "Beloved Jafarawi," followed by four broken-heart emojis.

"As she explained in her posts, her art reflects her personal beliefs and serves as a way to communicate her heart and mind to others," added McNaughton.

"For those who resonate with her message, it will make perfect sense — though it’s unlikely to change anyone’s mind. Ultimately, it stands as a reflection of herself," he added.

In March, Duwaji also shared a post depicting Mahmoud Khalil, the Palestinian-Algerian activist detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"On Saturday night, Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian-Algerian activist, was snatched by ICE from his Columbia-owned apartment in NYC without notice," Duwaji wrote on Instagram, next to an animated sketch of Khalil.

"This is an attack on freedom of speech, and sets a scary f---ing precedent for anyone who speaks up for what’s right. Resist," she wrote.

The artist, a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Communication Arts and Design program, also shared a post in October with an animated sketch of a boat with the title, "Eyes On The Global Sumud Flotilla."

"Her art has a modern illustrative quality, woodcut aesthetic, and a mix of Gothic and Art Nouveau," explained McNaughton.

"Every good idea begins with a sketch. We work out the concept using simple forms and later develop it into something more. I've seen many sketchbooks of students similar to these. That's not an insult, just an observation," he said.

"Her animation of ‘Eyes on Jenin’ reminded me of George Floyd with the knee on the neck. She uses the same visualization that led to the BLM riots," he added.

"The painting uses the metaphor of a knee on the neck like the George Floyd death."

Duwaji met Mamdani on the dating app Hinge in 2022. They became engaged in October 2024, celebrating their engagement in Dubai.

The couple later married in a civil ceremony in New York City in early 2025 and held a three-day Indian wedding in Uganda in August.

"Art has a powerful capacity to bring focus to a movement. While some people perceive political art as propaganda, artists throughout history have used their creations to speak for or against the political tide," said McNaughton.

"Most galleries and museums look for a great story, and being on the correct side of politics opens doors and boosts sales," he added.

"It’s only considered propaganda if it’s commissioned by the state, or if you happen to be conservative. Pun intended," McNaughton concluded.

Fox News Digital reached out to Zohran Mamdani's office for comment.