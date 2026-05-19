Two newcomers gear up for fight in Alabama, but face uphill battle in race to replace Tuberville

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Two Democrats running to replace Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., are set to duke it out for the Democratic nomination next month.

Tuberville’s decision to vacate his seat in the upper chamber and pursue a gubernatorial bid in Alabama triggered a mad dash from both parties to find his replacement.

While several Republicans with elected experience were jockeying for the job, the Democratic field was filled with fresh political blood. Everett Wess and Dakarai Lariett were the top vote getters in the race, and due to Alabama's runoff rules, will again square off on June 16.

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The duo, neither of whom have held elected office before, emerged from a four-way primary in deep red Alabama.

And while the state has largely had Republican representation in the Senate for decades, save for former Sen. Doug Jones's, D-Ala., stint in office after winning a special election in 2017, Democrats are still hopeful they can make headway there.

But given the historical grip that the GOP has had on the state, it’ll be an uphill battle come November.

Meanwhile, Republicans got a step closer to finding their anointed successor to Tuberville Tuesday night.

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But determining which candidate will come out on top is still weeks away, given that several Republican hopefuls jumped into the race. And in Alabama, if a candidate doesn’t get a majority of votes, a runoff is triggered.

Out of the field of seven candidates, Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall emerged from the clash. They will again square off on June 16.

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It will also be another test of President Donald Trump's endorsement power in Alabama, where his track record has not been 100%.

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Moore, who announced his candidacy to Fox News Digital last year, has Trump’s backing. It’s an endorsement he re-upped during a recent tele-rally urging support for the three-term member of the House.

"He’s a true America First Patriot who’s been with me from the very beginning," Trump said during the rally.