Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hunter Biden
Published

Hunter Biden set to be deposed in lawsuit brought by laptop repair shop owner

Delaware computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Issac filed defamation lawsuit against Hunter Biden in October 2022

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman , David Spunt | Fox News
close
Time for Congress to subpoena Hunter Biden: Jonathan Turley Video

Time for Congress to subpoena Hunter Biden: Jonathan Turley

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley responds to Joe Biden denying that he lied about his talks with Hunter Biden on ‘America Reports.’

Hunter Biden is expected to be deposed as part of the civil lawsuit brought by Delaware computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Issac, Fox News has learned.

Mac Isaac filed a lawsuit against Hunter Biden in October 2022 in Delaware for defamation. Hunter Biden, in March, filed a counter suit alleging Isaac illicitly distributed Hunter Biden's personal data and accuses him of six counts of invasion of privacy.

HUNTER BIDEN FILES COUNTERSUIT AGAINST LAPTOP REPAIRMAN JOHN PAUL MAC ISAAC, ALLEGING PRIVACY VIOLATIONS

In 2020, Isaac said a man who he believed to be Hunter Biden dropped off three laptops at his store in April 2019, only one of which was salvageable. While repairing the laptop, Isaac said he discovered disturbing material.

The customer did not return for the laptop within 90 days, and Isaac could not get in touch with him. Isaac said he first searched the emails by keyword in June or July 2019.

John Paul Mac Isaac

John Paul Mac Isaac's new book "American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth," released Nov. 22. (Fox News Digital)

According to Isaac’s account, the FBI first made a forensic copy of the laptop, then returned weeks later with a subpoena and confiscated it. 

Isaac, was subpoenaed in December 2019 to testify before the U.S. District Court in Delaware.

The FBI's property receipt for the laptop, first obtained by Fox News Digital in 2020, had a "Case ID" section, which was filled in with a handwritten number: 272D-BA-3065729.

DOJ KNEW HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP WAS 'NOT MANIPULATED,' CONTAINED 'RELIABLE EVIDENCE' IN 2019: WHISTLEBLOWER

The number "272" is the FBI's classification for money laundering, while "272D" refers to "Money Laundering, Unknown SUA [Specified Unlawful Activity]—White Collar Crime Program," according to FBI documents. One government official described "272D" as "transnational or blanket."

Hunter's expected deposition comes just days after the Justice Department announced that he would enter a plea agreement stemming from U.S. attorney for Delaware David Weiss’ years-long investigation into his tax affairs.

Hunter Biden at the White House

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives with wife Melissa Cohen Biden prior to President Biden awarding Presidential Medals of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 7, 2022.    (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax as part of a deal that is expected to keep him out of prison. The president's son also agreed to enter into a pretrial diversion agreement with regard to a separate charge of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance. The plea agreement is expected to keep the president’s son out of prison.

Hunter Biden is expected to make his first court appearance on July 26.

WHISTLEBLOWER: 'NO WAY OF KNOWING' IF EVIDENCE OF 'OTHER CRIMINAL ACTIVITY' EXISTED ABOUT BIDENS ON LAPTOP

Meanwhile, as for the laptop, an IRS whistleblower who testified before the House Ways and Means Committee, said federal investigators knew in December 2019 that Hunter Biden’s laptop was "not manipulated in any way" and contained "reliable evidence," but were "obstructed" from seeing all available information--nearly a year before former intelligence officials and Joe Biden himself, declared the laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

US President Joe Biden(R) is comforted by his son Hunter Biden and First Lady Jill Biden after being sworn in during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. - During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The whistleblower, Gary Shapley Jr., who was the supervisor of the investigation at the IRS, said that "at every stage" of the Hunter Biden probe, decisions were made that "had the effect of benefiting the subject of the investigation."

BIDEN CAMPAIGN, BLINKEN ORCHESTRATED INTEL LETTER TO DISCREDIT HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY, EX-CIA OFFICIAL SAYS

Shapley testified that the investigation, codenamed "Sportsman," was opened in November 2018 as an "offshoot" of an IRS investigation into a "foreign-based amateur online pornography platform." Testimony released by the committee didn't include any further explanation of how the pornography outlet and Biden were linked.

The investigation had previously been believed to have been predicated, in part, by suspicious foreign transactions.

HUNTER BIDEN INVESTIGATORS LIMITED QUESTIONS ABOUT 'DAD,' 'BIG GUY' DESPITE FBI, IRS OBJECTIONS: WHISTLEBLOWER

Nearly a year later, in October 2019, Shapely said the "FBI became aware that a repair shop had a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden and that the laptop might contain evidence of a crime."

"The FBI verified its authenticity in November of 2019 by matching the device number against Hunter Biden's Apple iCloud ID," Shapely said. "When the FBI took possession of the device in December 2019, they notified the IRS that it likely contained evidence of tax crimes."

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital politics reporter. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

More from Politics