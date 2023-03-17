Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hunter Biden
Published

Hunter Biden files countersuit against laptop repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, alleging privacy violations

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi , David Spunt , Bill Mears | Fox News
close
Biden family received $1 million from Hunter's associate: Report Video

Biden family received $1 million from Hunter's associate: Report

Fox News' Mark Meredith provides details on the Biden family's financial ties to a Chinese firm. 'Fox & Friends' co-hosts provide reaction and analysis.

Hunter Biden has filed a countersuit against John Paul Mac Isaac, the computer repair shop owner who turned a laptop belonging to the president's son over to the New York Post.

The lawsuit claims that Isaac illicitly distributed Hunter Biden's personal data and accuses him of six counts of invasion of privacy.

The counterclaim was filed on Friday in a Delaware district court.

READ THE COUNTERSUIT - APP USERS, CLICK HERE:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics