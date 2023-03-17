Hunter Biden files countersuit against laptop repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, alleging privacy violations

Hunter Biden has filed a countersuit against John Paul Mac Isaac, the computer repair shop owner who turned a laptop belonging to the president's son over to the New York Post.

The lawsuit claims that Isaac illicitly distributed Hunter Biden's personal data and accuses him of six counts of invasion of privacy.

The counterclaim was filed on Friday in a Delaware district court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.