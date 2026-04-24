Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Republicans

House Republican would '100%' leave the GOP if red state changed primary rules

Fitzpatrick shared his 'disdain for ideologues and partisans,' calling it 'ignorant to subscribe to a party'

By Elaine Mallon Fox News
close
Sen Fetterman bucks fellow Democrats on Trump war powers resolution Video

Sen Fetterman bucks fellow Democrats on Trump war powers resolution

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., says the United States’ war on Iran paves the way to significant global leverage in the future on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A congressman in a competitive district in Pennsylvania said he'd leave the Republican Party if his state conducted open primary elections.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., a Republican moderate who has bucked party lines on some of President Donald Trump's key initiatives, including voting against the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act, is seeking re-election in a purple district he has controlled for eight years.

Fitzpatrick shared in an interview with Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer his "disdain for ideologues and partisans" and said it was "ignorant to subscribe to a party."

"Countless people go to the floor saying I really want to vote for this, but I got to worry about my primary," Fitzpatrick said. "It's killing our country. It's killing good policy, and we got to fix that."

NEW POLL REVEALS HOW PENNSYLVANIA DEMS FEEL ABOUT FETTERMAN BUCKING HIS PARTY

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick speaking to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., speaks to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 29, 2023, after the House failed to pass a temporary funding bill to prevent a government shutdown. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Sherman asked why he does not just run as an independent. Fitzpatrick said his state has a closed primary, meaning only registered party voters can vote in primaries, which he deemed a disadvantage. If Pennsylvania's primary system were open, Fitzpatrick said he would "100%" leave the GOP.

"But you can run as an independent," Sherman asked. "There's some way to do it, isn't there?"

Fitzpatrick said it wasn't possible in Pennsylvania.

FETTERMAN RECEIVES NO SUPPORT FOR RE-ELECTION FROM PENNSYLVANIA HOUSE DEMOCRATS: REPORT

Sen. John Fetterman speaking to reporters

Sen. John Fetterman speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 3, 2026, following a briefing by Trump administration officials on U.S. strikes on Iran. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu)

"Do you want to forfeit your right to vote in 50% of elections?" Fitzpatrick said, referring to what would happen if voters registered as Independent.

Fitzpatrick also mentioned that he was "upset" when people criticized Sen. John Fetterman, D-PA, who has often voted with Republicans on key issues. Fetterman has been vocal about his criticism of his Democratic colleagues such as their strategy to shut the government down to push for health care negotiations last Fall.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Kevin Kiley questioning Attorney General Pam Bondi during a House Judiciary Committee hearing

Rep. Kevin Kiley, I-Calif., sharply criticized President Donald Trump's warning to Iran posted on social media Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc)

In the 119th Congressional legislative session, there is only one U.S. House of Representative member who identifies as an Independent — Kevin Kiley, I-Calif. However, when Kiley was first elected, he ran as a Republican.

Meanwhile, in the Senate, there are two Independents: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.., and Sen. Angus Cloud, I-Me,. While they both maintain an Independent status, both senators caucus with the Democratic party.

Elaine Mallon is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business covering national politics. 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue