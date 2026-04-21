Fetterman receives no support for re-election from Pennsylvania House Democrats: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania Democrats are reluctant to support Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., for re-election, according to a new report.

Punchbowl News spoke to several Pennsylvania congressional members on Monday about whether they'd be willing to endorse Fetterman for another term in 2028 despite the backlash he's been facing for opposing the Democratic Party.

"Want a sense of how tenuous Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-Pa.) position is with Pennsylvania Democrats? Not a single Pennsylvania House Democrat in the delegation will say Fetterman should run for re-election as a Democrat," the report read.

SEN JOHN FETTERMAN PLEDGES TO BE 'LAST MAN STANDING' IN THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY IN SUPPORT OF ISRAEL

Though the House members did not explicitly reject the idea of Fetterman running again, they avoided answering whether they believed Fetterman should seek a second term as a Democrat, often focusing instead on the 2026 midterm elections.

"My focus right now is on 2026, but I would just say I’d be very surprised if he ran in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate," Rep. Brendan Boyle said.

Rep. Chris Deluzio also answered that he would see what happens after 2026, though Punchbowl News acknowledged that both he and Boyle are rumored to be launching their own Senate bids in 2028.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon added that she was interested in "getting through 2026 first."

FETTERMAN URGES FELLOW DEMOCRATS TO 'DO THE RIGHT THING' AS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN TAKES TOLL ON WORKERS

"I’ll hold my tongue, so I don’t get in trouble," Scanlon said.

Rep. Summer Lee told Punchbowl News that the decision was "up to him" whether Fetterman should run, though she added that he would do so "at his own peril."

Others were more vocal about their disagreements with Fetterman, though they stopped short of rejecting the idea of Fetterman running again.

"My concern is entirely about him and his health, and I’ll let 2028 take care of itself," Rep. Madeleine Dean said. "I disagree with many of his votes."

"It’s no secret that I’ve been disappointed with some of his votes and that I’m confused by it," Rep. Chrissy Houlahan added. "But I’m not responsible for deciding whether he runs again."

CARVILLE SAYS POSSIBILITY OF FETTERMAN SWITCHING PARTIES IS 'REAL THREAT' TO DEMS' SENATE PLANS

Fox News Digital reached out to Fetterman's office and the other Pennsylvania Democrats listed in the report for comment.

Fetterman has publicly spoken out against his party on several issues, particularly its growing hostility against Israel. The Pennsylvania senator has also supported President Donald Trump in his ongoing war against Iran and strict border policies.

Though strategists have suggested that Fetterman could switch parties because of his bipartisan stance, he previously ruled out leaving the Democratic Party last year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm not going to switch. I'm just going to be an independent voice in the Democratic Party. I'm not going to be afraid of people," Fetterman said.