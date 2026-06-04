Dozen GOP rebels fail to permanently kill Trump's controversial $2B fund

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Senate Republicans rallied against permanently killing President Donald Trump's nearly $2 billion "anti-weaponization" fund despite heavy criticism among their ranks.

Republicans and Democrats shut down an amendment from Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., that would prevent the fund from ever returning and instead divert the funding to the nation's fraud fund. Though Senate Democrats despise the "anti-weaponization" fund, diverting the money was a bridge too far for nearly the entire caucus.

A dozen Republicans voted for the amendment, however, signaling a broad distaste for the fund and any future plans the administration may have for it.

The amendment’s failure could put to bed the growing push to codify a permanent end to the fund and comes after hours of delays at the onset of the Senate's marathon voting spree to pass the GOP's nearly $70 billion immigration enforcement package.

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The fund, announced last month as part of a settlement between the Trump family and the Internal Revenue Service, received strong pushback from Republicans who feared that without proper guardrails, people convicted of assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill could access the taxpayer funds.

Still, Republicans who were already incensed over the issue weren’t sold on Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s vow that the administration would no longer pursue the fund.

Though Blanche said the administration wasn't looking to move forward with the fund, Trump struck a different tone in the Oval Office on Wednesday when asked about the fate of the fund, telling reporters, "I’d have to ask the lawyers. I don’t know."

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"The weaponization fund, as far as I’m concerned, was a beautiful thing," Trump said. "I love it. I think it’s so important."

Tillis said that while he heard Trump's comments that were "to the contrary" of Blanche's, he argued that if the administration truly wanted to end the fund, "Why not use this moment to codify that?"

"Otherwise, you're exposing every one of our members who are in cycle to having to deal with this between today and Election Day," Tillis said. "And that makes no sense for something that the White House says they're not moving forward, or the DOJ says they're not moving forward."

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Tillis' amendment likely won't be the last from the GOP. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., who on Thursday signed on to an amicus brief with Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., blasting the fund, also has an amendment to ensure it won't return from the grave.

But Republicans who still disagreed with the fund argued that there was nothing in the underlying bill related to it, and that it should be an issue dealt with later on should Trump and the administration try to revive it.

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"People say, 'But, oh, Trump may someday again do the weaponization fund from his remarks yesterday,'" Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said. "Well, then address it if he tries to do it, if it's unpopular. People can address it when it happens."