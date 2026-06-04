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Pete Hegseth

Pentagon drops 180 faiths from military's recognized religions list

War Secretary Hegseth called the previous system of over 200 faith codes 'impractical and unusable'

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
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The Department of War has officially removed 180 faiths from its list of recognized religions, acting on a change previously announced by War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The U.S. Military Chaplain Corps previously recognized over 200 faith codes that servicemembers could claim affiliation with. That number now sits at just 31 as of a Thursday memo from Undersecretary of Defense Anthony Tata, according to Military.com.

Tata's memo says the change will "streamline the DoW collection of religious preferences for service members to enhance the delivery of targeted religious support from the Chaplaincy."

"The new list will provide chaplains with clear, readily available information that will better enable them to anticipate the religious support needs of service members and to provide religious support activities that align with service members’ personal faith and practices," he added.

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U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth salutes

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth salutes graduating cadets during the United States Military Academy commencement ceremony in Michie Stadium at the U.S. Military Academy. (Adam Gray/Getty Images)

The new list includes Agnostics, Buddhists, Hindus, Islam (Muslims), Judaism, Sikh, and a wide range of Christian-based groups like Baptists, Catholics, Lutherans and Methodists, the outlet reported.

Hegseth had announced the intention to trim the list of faiths earlier this year.

CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper and War Secretary Pete Hegseth

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth listens as Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"The previous system had ballooned to well over 200 faith codes.… It was impractical and unusable, and many codes were never used at all," Hegseth said in March. He went on to note that the vast majority of military members fit under just six of the faith codes.

Alongside that change, the Pentagon also directed serving chaplains to replace their rank insignia with their religious insignia.

Donald Trump at a cabinet meeting alongside Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"A chaplain is first and foremost a chaplain, and an officer second. This change is a visual representation of that fact," Hegseth said in a statement in March.

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"Specifically unique to the role of a chaplain, they are first and foremost called and ordained by God. And, while they will retain rank as an officer to those they serve, their rank will not be visible," he added.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

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